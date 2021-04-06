At 18.26% CAGR, Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Size to Surpass USD 822.40 Million by 2025

Anti-Plagiarism Software Market is valued at USD 254.22 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 822.40 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 18.26% over the forecast period.

Anti-plagiarism is software which used to detect plagiarism. Plagiarism can be found where documents are usually reported or it is in virtually any field, novels, scientific papers, art designs, and source code. Plagiarism detection can be done manually or by software. Manual based detection requires significant effort and excellent memory. Manual based detection is not possible to detect and compare too many documents at a time. The advent of anti-plagiarism software has made it possible to detect plagiarism easily in a short period of time.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2015-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Anti-Plagiarism Software Market.

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are:

Copyleaks, Grammarly, Inc., iParadigms, PlagScan GmbH, Virginia Bioinformatics Institute, Devellar, Sentinel Internet Systems, Inc., Unicheck, Academicplagiarism, Turnitin, Blackboard, PlagiarismDetect, EVE Plagiarism Detection System, PlagTracke and Others.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Cloud-based

On-premise.

By Application

Research institutions

Academic institutions

Network management

Other

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.K.

Canada

Europe

U.S.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Anti-Plagiarism Software market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Table of Contents:

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Anti-Plagiarism Software Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Continued…

