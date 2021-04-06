At 10.5% CAGR, Advanced Packaging Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027

“ Advanced Packaging Market i s valued at USD 28.67 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 57.67 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period”

Global Advanced Packaging Market :Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027– Rising demands for smart as well as power-efficient devices by the consumers and exponential adoptions of IoT by various industry verticals are expected to drive the growth of global advanced packaging market over forecast period.

Scope of Global Advanced Packaging Market Report–

Advanced packaging has brought a paradigm shift in the chip manufacturing sector and is anticipated to bring huge transformation semiconductor fabrication methods. Hence, advanced packaging developed as a means of improving device performance while shrinking packages at the same time. Traditional packaging encapsulated each individual chip, requiring more weight in exchange for even more instability. These advanced packaging technologies are the combination of various techniques such as 2.5D, 3D-IC, wafer-level packaging, and many others. This facilitates in the integrated circuits, to enclose in the case which prevents the corrosion of the metallic parts and physical damage. The packaging techniques used to rely on various parameters such as power consumption and operating conditions. These technologies are widely used in the industrial and automotive sectors. In addition to this, large-scale acceptance of next-gen semiconductor tool is predicted to scale up the use of myriad advanced packaging methods, thereby steering the industry development technology.

Global advanced packaging market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region & country level. Based on product type, global advanced packaging market is classified as the 3D integrated circuit, 2D integrated circuit, 2.5D Integrated Circuit, wafer level chip scale package, flip chip, fan out silicon in package and fan out wafer lever package. Based upon application, global advanced packaging market is classified into automotive, computers, communications, LED, healthcare and others.

The regions covered in this advanced packaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of advanced packaging is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Advanced Packaging-

Some major key players for global advanced packaging market are ASE, UTAC, Stats Chippac, Amkor, J-Devices, SPIL, Chipbond, JCET, PTI, Chipmos, Walton, AOI, STS, NEPES, Unisem, Carsem, Huatian, Formosa, OSE, NFM and others.

News-

Nepes Strengthened Fan-Out Packaging Portfolio by Licensing Deca’s Advanced M-Series Technology.

October 1st, 2019; Nepes one of the top tiers advanced packaging service providers, licensed the advanced packaging technology from Deca technologies and taken over its semiconductor packaging line. Hence, the Nepes announced on October 1st, it has decided to license the advanced packaging technology M-Series and take over the semiconductor advanced packaging fab from Deca Technologies. Moreover, the Nepes will acquire Deca’s wafer level chip scale production line including Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) in support of active customers as well as enter into a technology license agreement. The FOWLP is an innovative back-end technology in semiconductor manufacturing as the evolution of wafer fab technology is currently slowing down. This FOWLP is applied to advanced semiconductors enabling high integration and superior thermal dissipation characteristics and is a fast growing market with revenues expected at around $3B in 2025. The FOWLP market has a high entry barrier. These are only 4 OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies with FOWLP mass production ability globally including Nepes. However, the Nepes has plans to gain 10% of the market share within 5 years of this acquisition. Nepes is currently strengthening its portfolio to gain leadership in logic chip packaging market. In particular, Deca’s FOWLP technology (M-Series) provides high reliability, ideal for mobile chipsets with enhanced chip protection and stability.

Global Advanced Packaging Market Dynamics–

The rapid increase in demand for miniaturization of devices in providing compact electronic devices in various industry verticals such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive is expected to drive the growth of advanced packaging market within the forecast period. In addition, growing necessity for high performing chips in various consumer electronics devices is likely to assist the advanced packaging market growth to gain momentum over the forecast timeline. According to Smart cities World; The US government’s smart city programme, through which 70 cities are awarded $1m in new investment, is well intentioned, but it probably costs each city more than that to repave one mile of a four-lane road. However, High initial costs of advanced packaging with higher maintenance costs of these systems may hinder the market growth of the advanced packaging. In spite of that recent development to produce more innovative advanced packaging can provide an opportunity for the further growth of the market. In addition, advances in panel-level fan-out technologies may also open new opportunities for the advanced packaging market growth.

Global Advanced Packaging Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate in the global advanced packaging market due to the presence of numerous semiconductor companies in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the global advanced packaging market during the forecast period owing to the increased growth of consumer electronics segment coupled with the government budget for the aerospace & defense sector in China, Japan, India, and East Asian countries. This is due to rapidly development of smart city and smart infrastructure in countries, increasing penetration of IoT in various applications and favorable government policies in developing nations such as China, and India into the region. For instance; According to FICCI, the GoI’s vision of building US$15b Indian IoT market and enabling India to hold nearly 5%-6% of global IoT industry and The Smart Cities Mission (SCM), aims at developing 100 Smart Cities with a total proposed investment of nearly US$31b. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs data indicates that about 33% of the total 5,151 SCM projects have been completed under implementation, utilizing about 25% of the allocated investment.

Key Benefits for Global Advanced Packaging Market Report–

Global Advanced Packaging Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Advanced Packaging Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Advanced Packaging Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Advanced Packaging Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Advanced Packaging Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

3D Integrated Circuit

2D Integrated Circuit

5D Integrated Circuit

Wafer Level Chip Scale Package

Flip Chip

Fan Out Silicon in Package

Fan Out Wafer Lever Package

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Computers

Communications

LED,

Healthcare

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



