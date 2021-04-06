Asia Commercial Genset Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This expansion of the tourism industry has been favoring the growth of the Asia commercial genset market size. The tourist footfalls in the country had also been rising rapidly since before the outbreak of the pandemic. For instance, while during 2018, nearly 15.81 million international tourists visited the country, by 2019, the number rose to 16.11 million.

The Asia commercial genset industry forecast is certain to register a spiraling demand, influenced by the persistent rise of construction activities across the region. Private and public investments alike have been acting as primary enablers of the market, with infrastructural expansion and upgradation being a major trend pushing the pace of growth.

The commercial genset market in Indonesia is slated to grow at a considerable CAGR through the forecast years, driven by the robust tourism industry in the region. The construction and refurbishment of hotels, restaurants, and airports in the region are being carried out in full swing, fueling the regional generator sets deployment.

As the number of natural catastrophes including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions has been rising, the frequency of country-wide power outages has been increasing. This will generate considerable adoption of these systems across the country, fueling the Asia Pacific commercial genset market share.

Diesel-powered generator sets are expected to command a significant portion of the overall industry share through the forecast timeframe. Diesel generator sets offer high flexibility and reliability to operators, simultaneously boosting engine performance.

However, the segment growth can be hampered due to the emergence of hybrid-fueled engines that are gaining popularity due to environmental concerns aiming to lower the total carbon emissions. Notwithstanding the effect of this restraint, the demand for diesel generator sets is likely to remain high on account of the price competitive range of products that are being integrated with zero-emission technologies by the leading genset manufacturers in Asia.

The high rate of development across the commercial sector is manifest through the robust infrastructure development in the region. Asia has been witnessing a remarkable uptick in the number of restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, department stores, and airports since the past few years.

To ensure a smooth functioning of these commercial spaces, continuous and uninterrupted power supply is an indispensable necessity. As gensets can cater to this need, the demand for them has been going upward.

The volume of electricity demand has significantly increased due to factors such as enhanced standard of living, higher disposable incomes, and greater penetration of advanced technologies such as IoT in the developing economies. The degree of environmental consciousness amongst the residents has also been a key driver of the Asia commercial genset market trends. To this end, the governments in the region have been expanding their expenditure on LNG infrastructure, fostering gas-based gensets adoption.

The rising number of oil & gas projects in the region have also been accelerating the Asia commercial genset market share. Kirloskar, Powerica, Yamaha Motor, Atlas Copco, Cummins, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Himoinsa, Ashok Leyland, Caterpillar, Supernova Gensets, and Cummins are some leading genset manufacturers in Asia.

