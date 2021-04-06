ASEAN Marine Engines Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2026 and Industry Analysis Report

The ASEAN marine engines market is expected to experience a period of remunerative growth over the upcoming years. A substantial growth impetus is attributed to the rising export and import activities, and strong expansion of the region’s maritime transportation sector. Additionally, ongoing efforts towards establishing sea routes, coupled with enhanced economic ties between ASEAN nations would further augment these growth trends.

Improving economic ties have resulted in significant growth throughout global maritime trade, with the Asia region making a distinguished contribution. According to the 2019 United Nations Review of Maritime Transport report, strong growth in ports across South-East Asian region continued, showcasing a positive economic performance, especially in the countries that come under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

New and existing JVs of shipping lines with PSA International were seen to have greatly benefited the Singapore port, as volumes grew by 8.7%, which is more than twice that of the one recorded in 2017. Subsequently, growing demand for recreational and commercial vessels due to the high concentration of prominent ship-operators that are predominantly functioning across the region’s emerging nations would also impel the business landscape.

Based on fuel type, the LNG-based marine engines segment is slated to witness lucrative development owing to shifting industry focus towards the use of cleaner fuels and approvals towards marine outboard engines. The availability of LNG as an environmentally friendly substitute to bunkering fuel within vessels in comparison to high sulfur fuel, and escalating stringency of industry emission control regulations would further foster product adoption.

Meanwhile, leveraging their ability to deliver higher power output while ensuring low emission count, the hybrid marine engines segment is anticipated to chalk out a momentous growth graph for itself. In addition, compliance with directives imposed globally in response to tightening environment protection laws passed by governing authorities would also impel the business scenario. These engines provide a significant amount of power to address the changing loads of different vessels, including ferries, naval ships, and tugs. The additional factor of significant noise level reduction would act as an added benefit that would enhance the deployment of the product.

In terms of power output, the segment of 1001 – 5000 HP marine engines would clock in notable traction on account of rising demand for engine power and energy efficiency through technological advancements. Additionally, wide-scale applicability of these engines in merchant ships, including yachts, bulk carriers, tugs boats, and support vessels would outline a favorable business outlook for the market. Moreover, additional features such as low maintenance costs, and easy installation will also positively sway the marine engines market growth.

The > 20,000 HP engines segment, however, is also expected to witness an elevated demand. Large-scale applicability within yachts, tugboats, and submarines, and its ability to deliver efficient and smooth functioning would promote product deployment. Meanwhile, increasing inclination toward recreational activities and travel due to improving living standards, fueled by growing level of per capita income, would ensure strong product demand. Escalating naval as well as commercial marine trade activities owing to favorable government initiatives would enhance the market statistics as well.

Strong development of the regional maritime infrastructure, attributing to rising investments and undertaking of ambitious oil & gas exploration activities would encourage the adoption of a variety of different marine engines throughout offshore applications. Numerous countries have eased restrictions imposed on trade movements that were initially put in place during the initial months of the COVID-19 outbreak. This has resulted in intensification of commercial level sea-borne activities, further emphasizing the industry potential of ASEAN marine engines market.

Prominent engine manufacturers staking their presence across the overall industry include Cummins, Scania, Atlas Copco, Yanmar, Hyundai heavy industries, Caterpillar, MAN Energy Solutions, and John Deere among others.

