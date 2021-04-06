Algorithmic Trading Market Key Technology Opporunities with 8.7% of CAGR by 2027 – Lime Brokerage, FlexTrade Systems, Tower Research Capital, Virtu Financial, Hudson River Trading

Current algorithm trading strategies enables software programs to perform trading operations based on pre-defined instructions set by the programmer with no means in altering decisions based on dynamic market conditions. With machine learning capabilities integrated into trading software platforms with advanced algorithms, software programs are expected to gain unprecedented power to make decisions based on real time market situations and manage profitable trading for humans.

Algorithmic trading market is expected to grow US$ 18,160.8 Mn by 2025 from US$ 8,790.7 Mn in 2016. Algorithm trading is also well known as black-box trading or automated trading. It is basically a process that makes use of computer languages for placing a trade in order by following a particular set of instructions that enables the human traders to generate profits efficiently and effectively.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year integration of artificial intelligence capabilities with the current algorithm. Companies are working on customized chips integrated with algorithm trading strategies which enables robots to handle real-time interpretation and integration of data from many different sources.

Global algorithm trading market has been categorized by functions, the market is broken down into order management and risk management & compliances. In coming years demand for risk management is expected to grow exponentially owing to the rising need for end-to-end risk assessment process by the businesses, whereas order management would continue to grow at a steady pace. The application segment is fragmented into equities, commodities, FOREX, funds, future & options, fixed income and derivatives among others. In coming years, the FOREX is expected to showcase positive outlook for the investors whereas Funds, or Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are expected to grow at relatively the highest rate.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the algorithmic trading industry.

