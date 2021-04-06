Aircraft Radome Market is Growing with $741.47 Million of Industry Revenue by 2025 – Vermont Composites, Meggitt, Nordam Group, Kitsap Composites

Aircraft Radome market is expected to grow to US$ 741.47 million by 2025 from US$ 403.81 million in 2016. The sales of aircraft radomes is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors. The sales pattern for aircraft radomes have faced similar ups and downs as the global economy. Therefore, the global economy plays a key role in the development of aircraft radome market. Amongst the environmental factors, weather anomalies affect the business of the industry. The market for aircraft radome market is influenced by various factors such as rise in demand for air travel, and increasing demand for quartz fiber. These factors are poised to drive the market for aircraft radome during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. However, the growth of market is being hindered by lack of skilled engineering labor required for maintenance of aircraft radome, and high cost of advanced fiber materials.

Aircraft Radome Market 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Design Type (Nose Radome & Fuselage Mounted Radome); Material Type (Glass-Fiber, Resin & Quartz); & Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircrafts & Military Aircrafts)

Nonetheless, the rapid increase in modernization of existing aircrafts is influencing the up gradation of conventional radome to latest technology radome in order to enhance the operational efficiency and to provide increased protection to the radar from external influences. This factor is acting as a key opportunity factor for the market of aircraft radome in the coming years from 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the various research and developments being carried out by different aircraft radome manufactures are poised to help the market for aircraft radome to escalate over the years in future.

Aircraft Radome market by systems is segmented into design type, material type and aircraft type. The rise in disposable incomes of individuals in the developed as well as developing economies, compliance to strict regulations by the aviation bodies are some of the factors that are conducive to the growth of aircraft radomes into the systems. The market for aircraft radomes is moderately consolidated market with the top ten companies accounting for significant share of the market. Significant barriers to enter the business has favored the established companies to command their positioning into this sector.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the aircraft radome industry.

