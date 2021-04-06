Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market 2021: Top Companies Analysis, Share, Current Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market is valued at USD 7,262 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11,892 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Rise in the Urbanization has led the Growth of Constructions and Infrastructure Activities which are the key factors driving for the growth of Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market.

Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market Key Players

Some of the market participants in the manufacturing of adhesive dispensing equipment are,

Ashby Cross Company

Valco Melton

Nordson Sealant Equipment

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India

Glue Machinery Corporation

Kirkco Corporation

EXACT DISPENSING SYSTEMS

Adhesive Systems Technology Corporation

Hernon Equipment

Dymax Corporation

An adhesive dispensing device is used to put on attachment media and to mix, meter and distribute bonding agent. An adhesive agent is a substance that is used to connect two or more items together. Some of the examples of adhesive dispensing equipment are putties, glues, silicones, resins, cement, and pastes. The adhesive dispensing equipment is available in different types, with multiple configurations and functionalities. They are used for potting, sealing, and bonding the processes and are also used to produce seals. The two main modifications for adhesive dispensing equipment are automated and manual dispensers. When using the adhesive dispensing equipment, the key components need to be taken care of i.e. dispensing rate, cavity/container size, media viscosity, curing time and temperature, metering accuracy, and the volumetric quantity which can be dispensed in a one cycle.

The adhesive thickness is referred to as viscosity whereas adhesive hardens is due to mode of cure. The adhesive dispensing equipment is the devices which distribute the essential quantity of bonding agent on the application area. These systems are largely used in the markets such as packaging, institutional and industrial, electronics, automotive, medical, and construction. The adhesive dispensing equipment market is largely driven by increasing demand for the dispensing equipment and systems in emerging countries like China, Brazil, South Africa, and India. The continuous change in the lifestyle coupled with rising disposable income are main reasons for the increasing growth and highly influencing the adhesive dispensing equipment market in the base and are expected to be the same in the forecast years. Additionally, adhesive dispensing equipment is very accurate and convenient for the various application as compared to the traditional equipment, hence, propelling the market growth for an adhesive dispensing equipment.

Adhesive dispensing equipment market report is segmented on the basis of product type, modality, end-user, and region & country level. Based upon product type, adhesive dispensing equipment market is classified into Power Driven, Manual Driven, Continuous Dispensing, Multiple Dispensing, Foot Control, Spray System, Suck Back Control, and Programmable Microprocessor. On the basis of modality, the market is classified into Handheld, Machine Mounted, Robotic, Rotary, and Container Mounted. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into Electronics, Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Industrial, Lamination, Leather & Footwear, Woodworking, Transportation, Geotextile, and others.

The regions covered in this adhesive dispensing equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Adhesive Dispensing Equipment is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Growing Demand and Increasing Adoption Rate of Adhesive Dispensing Equipment for Various Applications are the Major Factors Driving Factors for the Growth of This Market

The adhesive dispensing equipment is more flexible and offers high speed with respect to the manual technique which is used for applying adhesive to the manufacturing process, which results in cost and time-saving in the processing line. The market is likely to observe robust growth coupled with a growing demand for finished high-quality goods. Moreover, the increasing demand and need for packaged foods, drinks, and products in metropolitan areas have boosted the growth of the adhesive dispensing equipment market. Additionally, in the emerging countries like China, South Africa, Mexico, and India, the rise in the urbanization has led the growth of constructions and infrastructure activities which result in an upsurge of demand for electronic gadgets, automobiles, woodworking and furniture projects, medical disposable products, and home construction, etc. Such rapid development has claimed to propel the adhesive dispensing equipment market to achieve a faster pace in the trading and production in the forecast years. Also, the demand surge for precision and accuracy coupled with a growing practice need for vastly organized adhesive dispensing equipment is considered to upsurge the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the Most Prominent Market for the Adhesive Dispensing Equipment.

Geographically, adhesive dispensing equipment market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on the geography, the Asia-Pacific adhesive dispensing market is expected to be leading the market followed by the Europe regions. In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer and producer mainly observed in countries like China and India where growth are expected to witness significant growth in the forecast years. Europe region is mainly known for the producing high-performance automobile due to which the region is likely to show significant market share for the adhesive dispensing equipment market. North America is expected to show moderate growth as compared to developing regions for the adhesive dispensing equipment market.

Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market Segmentation:-

By Product Type:- Power Driven, Manual Driven, Continuous Dispensing, Multiple Dispensing, Foot Control, Spray System, Suck Back Control, Programmable Microprocessor

By Modality:- Handheld, Machine Mounted, Robotic, Rotary, Container Mounted

By End-User:- Electronics, Construction, Automotive, Packaging Industrial, Lamination, Leather & Footwear, Woodworking, Transportation, Geotextile, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

