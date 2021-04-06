Abdominal Stent Graft System Market Outlook Size, Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress and forecast 2020-2030

Abdominal Stent Graft System Market: Introduction

Aortic aneurysm is a bulge in the aorta, a large artery that carries the blood from the heart though the chest and torso. Aortic aneurysm can result into dissection or rupture, which causes most of the deaths among people. Abdominal aortic aneurysm is highly common in men of aged 65 or older, and it occurs below the chest. Abdominal aortic aneurysm is usually caused by atherosclerosis, which usually has fewer symptoms such as pain in buttocks, legs, groin or deep pain in the back or in the side. Stent graft systems are medical devices widely used in transcatheter endovascular aortic repair (EVAR) procedures in order to seal aortic aneurysms. The stent graft has a self-expanding frame that is covered with a materials used to seal the vessel walls and consequently, prevent blood leaks. Abdominal stent graft system, also known as endovascular stent grafting, is utilized to repair abdominal aortic aneurysm. This grafting surgery is less invasive, as compared to other open surgeries, and stent grafting is used to reinforce the aorta wall and keep the damaged area from rupturing. The stent graft is placed through a delivery catheter inside the aortic aneurysm with the help of advanced imaging methods. The endovascular stent graft prevents the aneurysm from bursting and causing any damage. Abdominal stent graft system consists of implant (plastic tubes which has polymer filled plastic outer rings with stent), extension implants, and delivery catheters.

Rise in incidences of abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is fueling the demand for endoscopic repair surgery, which is a minimal invasive procedure conducted by specialists. This procedure is advised for AAA with more than 5 cm. For smaller case of AAA, medical procedure isn’t required and thus, it heals by bursting or splitting. Endovascular repair has lower risk of complication as compared to that of open surgery and is widely prescribed to repair abdominal aortic aneurysm by stent graft.

Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities of Global Abdominal Stent Graft System Market

Prevalence is estimated to be around 4% to 8% in males, and annual incidences are approximately around 0.4% to 0.67% in the Western population. As per research, is likely to impact around 2.5 to 6.5 aneurysms per 1000 persons every year. This is estimated to drive the abdominal stent graft system market globally. Abdominal stent graft system is extensively utilized to prevent growth and rupture of the aneurysm. Therefore, this graft system, or grafting procedure, is preferred for the treatment of, which in turn is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Presence of key players offering abdominal stent graft systems is another factor that is projected to boost the global abdominal stent graft system market in the near future.

Availability of the various stent graft for the treatment of tedious abdominal aortic aneurysm, such as E-tegra, Stentgraft, Endurant II Stent Graft System, is expected to drive the global abdominal stent graft system market. The process that enables repairing the abdominal aortic aneurysms is known as endovascular stent grafting procedure. The abdominal stent graft device enables the physician to provide endovascular aortic repair (EVAR) to the increasing number of patients suffering from. Technological advancements is another factor propelling the global abdominal stent graft system market.

In some cases, abdominal stent graft systems are unable to completely treat aortic aneurysm, which drives the need for other procedures to treat the condition. Moreover, certain complications such as blood leaks and movement of stent graft coupled with the high cost of procedure are likely to restrain the abdominal stent graft system market in the near future.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Abdominal Stent Graft System Market

North America is expected to account for a major share of the global abdominal stent graft system market attributable to rising prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysm, technological advancements, and adoption of minimal invasive surgeries in the region. Presence of key players offering abdominal stent graft system devices is anticipated to boost the market in the region. As per CDC research, in 2018, aortic aneurysms resulted in 9,923 deaths, and 58% of death are accounted among men. Rising atherosclerosis cases and increased smoking by the population is another factor boosting the treatment of the aortic aneurysm condition.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Aging population, increase in smoking habit, atherosclerosis, and growing cases of abdominal aortic aneurysm are major factors that are estimated to augment the market of the abdominal stent graft system. Moreover, the presence of key players and domestic suppliers of catheters and syringe needles is expected to drive the abdominal stent graft system market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Abdominal Stent Graft System Market

The global abdominal stent graft system market is highly consolidated with the presence of key players. A large number of manufacturers hold a major share in their respective regions. Major players operating in the global abdominal stent graft system market are:

JOTEC GmbH

Medtronic

Endologix, Inc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Lombard Medical Limited

Terumo Medical Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

