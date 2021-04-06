360-Degree Camera Market Size, Share, Growth, Global COVID-19 Impact on Industry Segments, 2021 Top Manufacturers, CAGR Status, Revenue Expectation, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2027

360-Degree Camera Market was valued at USD XX Million in 2019 and is projected to reach around USD XX Million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2025.

Rising popularity of virtual reality games and increasing demand for virtual reality headset are key factors which are expected to drive the growth of global 360-degree camera during the forecast period.

Scope of Global 360-Degree Camera Market Reports –

360-Degree Camera is a camera having a field of view that covers roughly the whole sphere or at least a full circle in the horizontal plane. 360-degree camera is also known as omnidirectional camera in photography field. Omnidirectional cameras are important in areas where large visual field coverage is needed, such as panoramic photography and robotics.

Global 360-Degree Camera Market report is segmented on the basis of connectivity, applications, resolutions, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon connectivity, global 360-degree camera market is segmented into wired and wireless. Based on applications the 360-degree camera market is segmented into media & entertainment, consumer, military & defense, travel & tourism, automotive, commercial, healthcare and others. Based on resolutions the market is segmented into high definition and ultra high definition. Based upon end users global 360-degree camera market is segmented into single and professional.

The regions covered in this 360-degree camera market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of 360-Degree Camera market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc

Key Players–

Some major key players for global 360-Degree Camera market are Nikon, LG Electronics, 360fly, GoPro, Samsung Electronics, Insta360, Kodak, Ricoh, Rylo, Bubl, Xiaomi, Immervision, Digital Domain Productions, YI Technology, PANONO, AITBOT, Freedom360, Jaunt, Facebook, Humaneyes, Sony and Panasonic and others.

Market Dynamics –

Rapid introduction of technically advanced Virtual Reality (VR) devices, growing number of VR gamers and increasing requirement for 360 videos in media and entertainment sector are some of the major driving factors behind the growth of 360-degree camera market. Moreover, growing awareness about the need for safety and security at public places and inexpensive prices of 360-degree cameras are the major drivers for the growth of the 360-degree camera market. However, the limitations of software and hardware and lack of proper compatibility with other devices are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

The global 360-Degree Camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate in 360-degree camera market due to their high demand in various applications such as healthcare, industrial, and consumer electronics in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region for 360-degree camera market due to high adoption of virtual reality technologies in Japan and China. Europe region is anticipated to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period due to rising sale of gaming console in this region.

Market Segmentation

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Applications

Media & Entertainment

Consumer

Military & Defense

Travel & Tourism

Automotive

Commercial

Healthcare

Others

By Resolutions

High Definition

Ultra-High Definition

By End-Users

Personal

Commercial

By Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



