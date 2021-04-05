Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market | Industry Analysis Report 2024

Unmanned traffic management is a solution designed to facilitate air traffic amongst manned aircraft and drones in order to avoid potential crashes and other dangers. The mounting requirement for drones in logistics & transportation and other commercial applications and necessity of UTM solutions to incorporate autonomous aerial vehicles into commercial airspace are the factors driving the growth of the global unmanned traffic management.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Solution

On the basis of the solution, the market is subdivided into communication infrastructure, surveillance infrastructure, navigation infrastructure, and others. Of all the solutions, the communication infrastructure segment accounted the largest share in the market due to the mounting implementation of Beyond Line of Sight Operations (BVLOS), which demand precise communication amongst UTM and drone operators. In addition, the surveillance infrastructure is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market.

Insight by Type

On the basis of the type, the market is subdivided into nonpersistent UTM, and persistent UTM. Among both types, the persistent UTM segment is expected to grow at the faster rate in the unmanned traffic management market due to an upsurge in the logistics and transportation activities in developed countries, and mounting implementation of drones by the e-commerce and medical industries.

Insight by End Use

On the basis of the end use, the market is subdivided into agriculture & forestry, surveillance & monitoring, logistics & transportation, and others. The logistics & transportation segment accounted the largest share in the market, due to an upsurge in the acceptance of small unmanned aerial systems by retail and e-commerce companies. In addition, the surveillance & monitoring segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market due to an upsurge in the requirement for constant surveillance and monitoring by small unmanned aerial vehicles in developed countries.