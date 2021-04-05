United States Motor Insurance Market 2021 Status and Business Outlook – Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Progressive Corp., Allstate Corp., USAA Insurance Group, Liberty Mutual

United States Motor Insurance Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The United States Motor Insurance Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

United States Motor Insurance Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3% during the forecast period.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355306/united-states-motor-insurance-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of United States Motor Insurance Market are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Progressive Corp., Allstate Corp., USAA Insurance Group, Liberty Mutual, Farmers Insurance Group of Companies, Nationwide Mutual Group, American Family Insurance Group, Travelers Companies Inc” and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Motor Vehicles Registration

At about 17.2 million new light-vehicle registrations in 2018, the United States is one of the biggest car markets in the world based on the number of new light-vehicle registrations. Nevertheless, fewer than three million vehicles were manufactured in the United States of the 70.5 million passenger cars manufactured worldwide in 2016. While the United States imports large quantities of vehicles from different countries, such as Japan, Mexico, and Canada, passenger car assembly in the country increased from about 2.2 million units produced in 2009 to just under 4 million units in 2016. Toyota and BMW are the leading carmakers selling imported cars in the United States. This trend is expected to continue as there is an increase in demand for lightweight vehicles.

Fintech Adoption in Developed Economies

Fintech is transforming the US financial sector is stating the obvious. It is rapidly transforming how people lend, invest, opt for loans, fund start-ups and even buy insurance. American companies have attracted the biggest fintech investments from 2010 – 2016, which indicates a clear need for fintech services in the United States. In 2017, insurance became the second-most popular fintech service. InsurTech companies are leveraging design, technology, and flexible services to make health insurance more appealing to consumers something that would be beyond the purview of the traditional insurers.

Regional Outlook of United States Motor Insurance Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355306/united-states-motor-insurance-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The United States Motor Insurance Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.