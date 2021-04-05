U.S. Hospital Bed Market Research Report, Growth, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2024

The U.S. hospital bed market is driven by factors such as technological advancements, adoption of electric beds in ICUs, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and robust healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, high healthcare expenditure and the aging population also support the growth of the market in the country.

Among different types of medical beds general beds hold the largest share in the U.S. hospital bed market and are also predicted to observe the highest growth in its market size. The demand for bariatric beds is also anticipated to increase considerably in the coming years due to increasing prevalence of obesity in the country.

Hospitals are the largest end-users of medical meds in the U.S. and its demand of medical beds is anticipated to remain the largest in the hospitals as most of the inpatient care is provided by the public and private hospitals. The fastest-growing demand for medical beds is witnessed by the elderly care facilities in the U.S. owing to the aging population.

Different industry players are investing to increase its current portfolio and distributor network to exploit the revenue growth opportunities in the country. In January 2017, Gentinge Group announced the expansion of its product portfolio of patient mobility product in the U.S.by the launch of Total Lift Bed from VitalGo Systems. The group’s ArjoHuntleigh brand is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Total Lift Bed in the acute and long-term acute care settings.

Some of the key players operating in the U.S. medical bed industry are Stryker Corporation, Getinge Group, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Amico Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Linet Spol. S.R.O and Antano Group S.R.L.

