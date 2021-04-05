Telecom Managed Services Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation

Telecom Managed Services Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Telecom Managed Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Telecom Managed Services Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., AT&T Inc., NTT Data Corporation, Unisys Corporation, Comarch SA, GTT Communications, Inc., Amdocs Inc., ZTE Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– Feb 2020 – Nokia Corporation partnered with Japan-based telecom operator Rakuten mobile, to enable the implementation of automated operations environments for the 5G era. Nokia is likely to be operating its virtualized core as a managed service, allowing Rakuten to focus on its portfolio of disruptive services and help expand its service footprint, worldwide.

– Nov 2019 – Orange partnered with Ericsson as its Telecom managed services provider in five European countries in a deal that will also see the deployment of the Ericsson Operations Engine. The agreement covers Orange operations in Spain, Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova, supporting about 40 million customers.

– April 2019 – Indian service provider Bharti Airtel partnered with Cisco to provide networking and connectivity services to its enterprise and small-medium business customers. This includes an SD-WAN service based on Cisco’s Viptela platform.

Key Market Trends:

Managed Data Center Services to Dominate the Market

– The growing volume of data and its management is causing the managed data center services to develop, over the forecast period. Reduced risk is one of the benefits offered by managed data center services, especially on compliance issues, data security, and government regulations, as experts in IT mitigate these.

– According to a study done by AFCOM in 2018, the average number of data centers managed is likely to increase to 10.2 per organization over the coming three years, and over three years, on average, 12.8 data centers per organization are likely to be refurbished.

– Moreover, increased use of big data analytics and cloud computing has fueled the demand for data centers, which may further drive the demand for managed data center services. According to Cisco, Big data may reach 403 EB by 2021, up almost 8-fold from 51 EB in 2016. Big data alone may represent 30% of data stored in data centers by 2021, up from 18% in 2016.

– Colocation data centers are becoming increasingly popular, as businesses realize the majority of benefits of leasing from a colocation building their own data center infrastructure. The complexities in the infrastructure facilities, owing to the integration of technologies like network and connectivity devices, are increasing rapidly.

– With the increasing demand, companies are introducing new offerings to leverage the rising demand for the market.

Regional Outlook of Telecom Managed Services Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Telecom Managed Services Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

