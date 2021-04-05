Submarine Market Size Growing at 4.5% CAGR to hit USD 30500 million by 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Submarine market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Submarine market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Global Submarine market size will reach 30500 million US$ by 2025, from 21400 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BAE Systems

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

General Dynamics Electric Boat

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Saab

A submarine is an underwater naval platform that can stay submerged for extended periods and is deployed for multiple defense functions. It is considered crucial for a nations maritime security and is used for both offensive and defensive purposes. Submarines are designed for greater agility and stealth capabilities.

These vessels are armed with powerful weapons such as missiles and torpedoes. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Submarine. This industry study presents the global Submarine market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).

The growing demand for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) has been a key growth driver for this market. UUVs have extensive applications in naval intelligence, mine countermeasures operations, surveillance and reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare missions. In maritime operations, UUVs are primarily designed for underwater surveillance, hull inspection, dock inspections, and underwater mines deactivation. Also, these UUVs are fitted with high-definition cameras that send visual data from the UUV to the operator.

With better images and improved control of the vehicle, a better inspection of the underwater environment is possible which aids in naval operations. Recently, there has been an increased usage of these unmanned vehicles for electronic attack, communication transfer, combat, search, and rescue missions, and C4ISR operations. Thus, the increasing activities related to seabed mapping and mining will propel the market for submarines during the forecast period.

The Americas dominated the market, accounting for more than 40% of the market share. Factors like high military spending and increasing focus the Virginia-class submarine program will contribute to strong demand for submarines in the region.

The Submarine production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Submarine in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders BAE Systems, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, etc.

Submarine Breakdown Data by Type

Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine (SSN)

Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN)

Kilo-Class Submarine (SSK)

Submarine Breakdown Data by Application

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Intelligence Gathering

Patrolling

Others

Submarine Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Submarine status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Submarine manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Submarine :

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Submarine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

