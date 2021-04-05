Snack Bar Market 2021 Revenue, Status and Outlook – GENERAL MILLS, INC., ORION CONFECTIONERY CO, LTD

South Korea Snack Bar Market – Segmented by Product Type and Distribution Channel – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Snack Bar Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The South Korea snack bar market is expected to reach USD 19.53 million by 2023 witnessing a CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Major Players – GENERAL MILLS, INC., ORION CONFECTIONERY CO, LTD., THE KELLOGG COMPANY, KING LLC amongst others.

The snack bar is still a niche category in South Korea, which is growing at a faster rate due to consumer preference for health & wellness product. Cereal and granola bar accounts for the most significant share of the market, which is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. Rising health & wellness trend among consumers, on-the-go convenience and innovation in product development are various drivers accelerating the market. High sugar content and changing consumer taste preference is primarily affecting the market growth.

On-the-go Convenience on Rising

Convenience is the most important factor for Koreans due to their busy lifestyle. Multipacks containing various small pack size snack bar, which is portable and consumed on multiple occasion in a day are in high demand. Young middle-class population due to their busy lifestyle are the primary consumers of cereal and energy bar.

Healthier options in snack such as breakfast and cereal bar have turned as an alternative to breakfast for consumers. Consumers with busy lifestyle demanding more convenient snacks featuring health benefits. Rising demand for convenient food in smaller packages is driving snack bar sales.

Impulse Purchase Boosting Snack bar Sale

The snack bar is consumed mostly as a treat, and impulse purchasing behaviors are driving retail sales. The impulse and indulgence food sales in South Korea valued more than USD 5.8 billion in 2010. Pricing, product bundling offering discount and packaging attracts consumers for impulse purchasing. The snack baris also considered as a treat which drives impulse buying. Supermarket/hypermarket dominates the distribution channel sale with a share of around 70% in the snack bar market. Specialist stores offer health & wellness oriented snack bar with multiple brands grew by 6% during the past five years. Expanding retail chain in the country provide a potential growth opportunity to the market.

Key Developments



April 2018 – Healthy snack brand Boka Food recently introduced its range of snack bars featuring four green lights in front of the pack, meaning it is low in fat, saturates, sugar and salt.

The South Korea Snack Bar market is concentrated among a large number of International players occupying a major share in the market. Foreign brands comprise innovative products in various flavors and varieties compared to domestic brands. Focus on the distribution channel, and product innovation is the key strategy adopted by players to maximize sales.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Table of Contents: –

