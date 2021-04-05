Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Overview 2021 to 2026; Industry Trends, Revenue Growth, Companies Share, Future Scope, Challenges and Opportunities
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market reached a value of US$ 59.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.
The extensive utilization of semiconductors in the consumer electronics industry represents one of the primary factors driving the market growth. In line with this, an increasing number of foundries are being established across the globe. Moreover, the rising demand for connected devices and electric vehicles (EVs) is bolstering the sales of semiconductor components. This trend is leading to the expansion in the production capacities of semiconductors, hence driving the growth of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.
Get a PDF sample of this report for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market/requestsample
Semiconductors are crystalline solids with the electrical conductivity between an insulator and a conductor. In the electronics industry, semiconductors are used in the manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs), diodes, and transistors, which are used for controlling the flow of electricity. Their production process involves sophisticated assembly, fabrication and testing equipment. Semiconductor processing is sensitive and hence requires control over the temperature, humidity and operating conditions. Due to this, the industry has seen an influx of improved and more efficient manufacturing processes and equipment.
Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Applied Materials Inc.
- Teradyne Inc.
- Plasma-Therm LLC
- Toshiba Corporation
- Lam Research Corporation
- ASML Holdings N.V.
- KLA Corporation
- Onto Innovation Inc.
- Tokyo Electron Limited
- SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Advantest Corporation
The report has segmented the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market on the basis of front-end equipment, back-end equipment, fab facility, product type, dimension, supply chain participant and region.
Breakup by Front-End Equipment:
- Lithography
- Wafer Surface Conditioning
- Deposition
- Cleaning
- Others
Breakup by Back-End Equipment:
- Dicing
- Bonding
- Metrology
- Testing
- Assembly and Packaging
- Others
Breakup by Fab Facility:
- Automation
- Chemical Control
- Gas Control
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Memory
- Optoelectronic Components
- Logic Components
- Microprocessor
- Discrete Components
- Analog Components
- Others
Breakup by Dimension:
- 2D
- 5D
- 3D
Breakup by Supply Chain Participant:
- OSAT Companies
- IDM Firms
- Foundries
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Rugged Tablet Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rugged-tablet-market
Laptop Battery Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laptop-battery-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800