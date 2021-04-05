Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Overview 2021 to 2026; Industry Trends, Revenue Growth, Companies Share, Future Scope, Challenges and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market reached a value of US$ 59.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

The extensive utilization of semiconductors in the consumer electronics industry represents one of the primary factors driving the market growth. In line with this, an increasing number of foundries are being established across the globe. Moreover, the rising demand for connected devices and electric vehicles (EVs) is bolstering the sales of semiconductor components. This trend is leading to the expansion in the production capacities of semiconductors, hence driving the growth of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Get a PDF sample of this report for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market/requestsample

Semiconductors are crystalline solids with the electrical conductivity between an insulator and a conductor. In the electronics industry, semiconductors are used in the manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs), diodes, and transistors, which are used for controlling the flow of electricity. Their production process involves sophisticated assembly, fabrication and testing equipment. Semiconductor processing is sensitive and hence requires control over the temperature, humidity and operating conditions. Due to this, the industry has seen an influx of improved and more efficient manufacturing processes and equipment.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Applied Materials Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Plasma-Therm LLC

Toshiba Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

ASML Holdings N.V.

KLA Corporation

Onto Innovation Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.

Advantest Corporation

The report has segmented the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market on the basis of front-end equipment, back-end equipment, fab facility, product type, dimension, supply chain participant and region.

Breakup by Front-End Equipment:

Lithography

Wafer Surface Conditioning

Deposition

Cleaning

Others

Breakup by Back-End Equipment:

Dicing

Bonding

Metrology

Testing

Assembly and Packaging

Others

Breakup by Fab Facility:

Automation

Chemical Control

Gas Control

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Memory

Optoelectronic Components

Logic Components

Microprocessor

Discrete Components

Analog Components

Others

Breakup by Dimension:

2D

5D

3D

Breakup by Supply Chain Participant:

OSAT Companies

IDM Firms

Foundries

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Rugged Tablet Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rugged-tablet-market

Laptop Battery Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laptop-battery-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800