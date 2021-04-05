Pumps Market in North America 2020 Competitive Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

It has been estimated that pumps market size in North America will exceed $13.3 billion by 2026. In 2017, the region held a 21% share in oil production worldwide, ruled by the U.S. mainly due to rising oil & gas exploration activities in the nation, and robust presence of oil shale gas reserves

Rising prevalence of government policies towards investments for the construction of water treatment plants will impel North America pumps market share. The need for better access to water supply and sanitation systems has led to a surge in the use of pumps in various industries including chemical, oil & gas, manufacturing, mining, food & beverages, pulp & paper, and power generation.

Wastewater treatment facilities are rising in number, owing to escalating demand for flood control, clean water, and desalination in industrial and domestic applications. The intensifying focus on the reuse of water due to decreasing groundwater levels and an expected upsurge in wastewater treatment infrastructure construction will add impetus to the pumps industry trends in North America.

Pumps refer to devices used for the movement of every type of fuel, or even slurries, vi mechanical phenomena. Pumps can be categorized based on myriad parameters, such as position, product, source of power, technology, and application areas. In terms of oil & gas applications, North America is the leading region.

In terms of product, the pumps market share in North America is segmented into stationary and portable pumps. Among these, portable pumps are gaining rapid traction, given their mobility. These devices are considered essential in firefighting applications, owing to progress in pump technology and air-cooled engines. Since they are highly mobile, it is also very easy to use these pumps in fire extinguishing activities.

Meanwhile, the pumps market from the stationary pump segment accounted for almost 80% share in the cumulative market. These pumps are used extensively in construction operations, where they have been observing long-term steady demand.

Pumps are available in various types, including mining pumps, diaphragm pumps, centrifugal pumps, and others, with each pump having a distinct operating mechanism and application scope. Pumps are used in myriad application areas including mining, building & construction, municipal, industrial, and others, with the share being dominated mainly by the oil & gas sector, owing to the high need for transportation of natural gas and crude oil.

With respect to position, the North America pumps industry is bifurcated into non-submersible and submersible pumps. Non-submersible pumps are gaining widespread popularity over their submersible counterparts, given their significant benefits including higher efficiency, less wear & tear, and easier maintenance.

Based on the driving force, the pumps market in North America from the engine-driven pumps segment is gaining rapid momentum. These pumps are powered by a portable operating engine, which uses diesel or petrol as a fuel. Centrifugal pumps demonstrate strong potential in various water system and construction applications, as well as dewatering.

North America pumps market dynamics are boosted significantly by the presence of key players such as Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Gardner Denver, MultiQuip, Xylem Inc., Magnum Pumps, Grundfos, Generac Holdings, Thompson Pump, Wacker Neuson, Roper Pump Company, Sulzer, Atlas Copco, Baker Hughes, Doosan, etc.

