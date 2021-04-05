Probiotic Drinks Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global Probiotic Drinks Market is valued approximately at USD 13.65 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Probiotic Drinks consist of bacteria and yeast which is good for digestive system. Probiotic drinks help to send food through gut by affecting nerves that control gut movement thus it helps in improving gut health and maintains strong immunity system.

These drinks maintain natural balance of organisms in the intestines and treat as well as prevent gastrointestinal issues (GI), like diarrhea, and irritable bowel syndrome. The rising health consciousness among consumers and technological advancements in probiotic products are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, products launch and other strategic alliance by market players will accelerate the market growth. For instance: on 21st January 2019, Japanese firm, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., launched its fat-free Yakult probiotic drink in Denmark. Thus, expanding its product portfolio in European market. Also, on 23rd January 2017, Harmless Harvest launched a new product line of probiotic beverages in San Francisco. These new plant-based beverages contain organic coconut with no added thickeners, stabilizers, or artificial flavors, that supports digestive and immune system which attracts the health-conscious consumers for this organic probiotic drink. The product line is available in Original, Mangos & Acerolas, Blueberries & Acai, Strawberries. However, high R&D costs for developing new probiotic strains is the major factor restraining the growth of global Probiotic Drinks market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Probiotic Drinks market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the rising in disposable income and the increase in demand for nutritional food products, along with the growing technology base, leading to the increased demand for probiotics in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Danone S.A.

GCMMF (Amul)

PepsiCo

NextFoods

Harmless Harvest

Bio-K Plus International Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Nestle SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Dairy-based

Plant-based

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

