Prebiotics Market in North America 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2026

It has been estimated that prebiotics market in North America is expected to surpass an overall valuation of USD 1 billion over the span of 2020 to 2026. Considering the compound’s major hold as a dietary supplement in the F&B industry, it would be essential to mention that the trend of consumption of these supplements across the North American states is majorly driven by the evolving consumer buying preferences and increasing consumer spending.

In a bid to enhance the digestive system and the overall health, people across the North American economies have been laying immense focus on the consumption of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals rich in prebiotics. Prebiotics are generally considered to be good bacteria that stimulate the growth of existing bacteria present in the colon. Moreover, these compounds have the ability to module the composition of gut microbiota, thereby finding use in food and beverages as dietary supplements.

As a matter of fact, it was observed that the U.S dietary supplements industry had attained a fair share of $32 billion in 2016 and is currently looking for securing a market share of USD 57 billion by the end of 2027. This growth can predominantly be credited to the burgeoning consumption of supplements.

Elaborating further, the dietary supplements have also carved a significant niche in the infant formulation segment. Prebiotics in these supplements are deemed to be used for improving the immunity of babies while seeking to create a perfect balance of good bacteria in intestine of babies.

In light of the healthy benefits of these compounds, parents are also increasing including prebiotics in the baby’s diet for preventing the risks of infections and inflammations. Industry experts have suggested that the infant formula segment across North America prebiotics market is set to exhibit notable gains of 10% over the foreseeable time frame.

When speaking of the ingredients present in prebiotics, Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) ingredients have gained a supreme position as major components of the prebiotics group as these are naturally present in root vegetables, beans, and dairy products and are typically produced from plant sugars. GOS ingredients are used for circumventing the allergies in infants while also treating colon and rectal infections. Numerous reports have put forth facts that lack of enough absorption of GOS might even lead to IBC, where it is used for treating constipation.

Yet another ingredient that is being widely used in prebiotics is inulin. Bacteria present in colon convert inulin into short chain fatty acids which help in nourishing the colon cells. Inulin is usually consumed for alleviating the condition of digestive system by keeping balance of good bacteria in colon. Alongside, it also helps in keeping the blood sugar levels at a normal level while promoting healthy weight loss. This is why, a greater number of diabetic patients are recommended consuming inulin for regulating their blood sugar levels.

Highlighting its applications, inulin is used as supplements or ingredient in foods including dairy products, yogurt, cereal bars, desserts, baked foods, and others. Having said that, it is no surprise that the dairy products segment had accounted for a lion’s share in the F&B sector of North America prebiotics market in 2019. Reason? Introduction of healthy fermented dairy products and rising inclination of Americans toward healthy eating.

Additionally, the mounting demand for dairy products like yogurt in the states of U.S and Canada has also fostered the need for prebiotic ingredients and compounds. For example, yogurt sales in the United States during 2019, were estimated to be around USD 9 million. Taking these statistics into consideration, vivid dairy companies present in the region have begun brainstorming into introducing various types of flavored yogurt in the market, which has gathered attention of new customers in the thriving North America dairy market.

