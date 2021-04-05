POS Terminals Market Size in North America, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2026

The hospitality industry in the U.S. is expanding at a rapid rate, leading to favorable conditions for POS terminals market to flourish. The country also attracts high number of tourists each year. In fact, according to the predictions made by the US Department of Commerce, by 2023, the country is expected to attract 95.5 million tourists every year.

The advent of the digital era is reported to be the main factor driving the growth of POS terminals market in North America. In fact, according to industry experts, this market will reach a whopping $30 billion benchmark by the year 2026. The young population today is increasingly taking advantage of this technology to create a hassle-free lifestyle for themselves by using digital payment methods to pay for their retail orders.

Smartphones have seen such progress in today’s generation that they have become a necessity more than being a mere luxury for many. These devices today come equipped with digital payment platforms and tools that help people make payments with just a click. This smartphone revolution has highly favored POS terminals development in North America.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also played an active role in increasing the market share of POS terminals in the region. The fear of spread of the virus has prompted an increasing number of people to opt for contactless payment to avoid cash exchange. The stringent lockdowns imposed by governments across the globe have paved way for new and creative ways to make payments.

Mobile POS terminals will see significant growth in demand in North America because of the various benefits they provide to the end-users such as easy to carry anywhere, lightweight and ease of doing transactions. In fact, these products are being increasingly used by restaurant owners which serve them two main benefits: ease of handling customers and convenience of payment to customers. These benefits not only help them achieve their primary goal, i.e. customer satisfaction, but also help them streamline their processes and keep track of financial transactions in a much better way.

Contactless cards are becoming a vogue among customers, leading to encouraging growth being reported for POS terminals market in North America. These cards have gained much prominence since the pandemic and can be used to tap on a POS terminal to make payments for a wide variety of things, right from groceries and shopping to medicines.

When it comes to type of operating system, then Windows 10 OS will witness substantial use in POS terminals. This is because it is highly user-friendly and also offers high security, thanks to the Windows Firewall. It also offers ease of integration into a variety of systems as well which will help many manufacturers integrate this system to their devices. Since it is multilingual in nature, staff training will become much easier.

Tourists always prefer to pay through universally accepted payment platforms which results in convenient and hassle-free payments without needing to convert their domestic cash into foreign currency. POS terminals are increasingly becoming user-friendly and versatile to support tourist spending.

Several companies in this market are inking strategic partnerships with other companies to increase their market presence and customer base. These alliances will help them come up with innovative technologies that make online payments much easier and safer for the end-users. This effort will help in increasing the market base of POS terminals in North America.

Some producers offering POS terminal solutions in the region are AURES Group, NCR Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, PAR Technology, Square Inc., Verifone Systems Inc., among others.

