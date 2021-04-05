Personal Protective Equipment Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction -3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Ansell Ltd., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd

Personal Protective Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Personal Protective Equipment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The personal protective equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Personal Protective Equipment Market are 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Ansell Ltd., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Avon Protective Systems, Inc, JAL Group France SAS, Cofra Srl. Cofra Srl, Oftenrich Holdings Company Limited, UVEX Safety Group Gmbh, Rock Fall Limited, MSA Company, Polison Corporation, Gateway Safety, Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– June 2020 – This spring, The Neenan Company teamed up with Liberty Common High School (LCHS) to help address the shortage of medical equipment created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Using LCHS 3D printing studio, volunteers from both organizations have created more than 800 face shields and 600 ear guards to support increased demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) at frontline healthcare facilities.

– June 2020 – The Ontario government is investing USD 2.8 million in manufacturers to ramp up production for personal protective equipment (PPE) to help frontline workers and communities stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector is Expected to Experience Significant Growth

– Increasing investment in research and development of vaccines against infectious or novel diseases is expected to fuel the demand for the market. Further, it protects healthcare personnel from contagious disease exposures in the workplace, such as research labs, ICUs, and operation theatres, and is expected to experience continual growth in the future.

– Moreover, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has also issued the regulations for workplace health and safety of the healthcare personnel from exposure to bloodborne pathogens and Mycobacterium tuberculosis. However, under OSHA’s General Duty Clause, PPE is required for any potential infectious disease exposure. Employers must provide their employees with appropriate PPE and ensure that PPE is disposed of or, if reusable, that it is properly cleaned or laundered, repaired, and stored after use.

– Rising cases of COVID-19 has rapidly increased the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) comprising of protective gowns, face shields, surgical masks, protective goggles, and disposable gloves across the world. It has led to a shortage of supply and risked both healthcare workers and patients.

– China, the largest supplier of the essentials required to combat the virus, had sold PPE kits that many of it turned out to be defective. For instance, Spain had returned 50,000 PPE kits to China after discovering that they were faulty. Even India has imported 170,000 PPE kits from China that failed quality tests as per Indian Standards and were returned. The USA has also purchased the medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, from Russia. Both countries did not disclose the number of medical supplies that were shipped to the United States.

Regional Outlook of Personal Protective Equipment Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

