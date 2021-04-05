Optical Sensor Market in North America 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Company Profiles and Market Analysis

In terms of revenue, the optical sensor market size in North America is forecast to surpass USD 7 billion by 2026.

Technological breakthroughs and emphasis on sustainability, rising automation, new business models have fueled the demand for advanced safety systems and autonomous technology to boost the North America optical sensor market revenue. Traction for optical sensors has become pronounced in adaptive cruise control, ADAS, blind spot detection and 360-degree view to communicate to boost on-road safety and reduce the number of collisions and accidents.

Investments in innovative lightening technology have painted a robust industry outlook. For instance, the government of Chicago came up with a plan in October 2019 to reduce over 270,000 city lights with LED lights and intelligent lighting systems by 2022, thereby fostering the demand for sensors, including ambient & proximity light sensors.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1611/sample

Next-gen sensors have received a major impetus from a slew of companies. For instance, AMS announced a new family of ambient and proximity light sensors in June 2018 to provide high sensitivity, low power for display, small package size and LED brightness control for consumer electronic devices.

Robust demand for photoelectric sensors has come on the back of the mega-trend of Industry 4.0 to minimize unscheduled downtimes of production cycles and complement remote monitoring, predictive maintenance techniques and industrial automation. Photoelectric sensors segment is projected to grow robustly at over 6% CAGR through 2026.

Leading companies have upped their focus on product rollouts of innovative new products. Omron Corporation, for instance, launched a CMOS-based photoelectric sensor to boost optical sensing applications in October 2020. The innovative product is said to help industrial automation equipment to detect parameter change of objects.

With the market penetration of remote sensing applications in the aerospace & defense industry soaring, fiber optic sensors are likely to be highly sought-after in the U.S. and Canada. The North America optical sensor market from fiber optic sensors will grow at a healthy CAGR of more than 7.5% through 2026.

It is worth noting that the fiber optic sensors provide high resistance in hostile environments, including chemical corrosion, high temperature & pressure, high voltage and intense EMI. Commercial adoption of fiber optics has gained impetus in satellites, unmanned systems and space launch vehicles in the wake of sensors’ ability of high-speed land connectivity.

Food and beverage industry players are slated to exhibit traction for smart sensors, such as code readers, vision inspection cameras and photoelectric processes. Around 94% of the food processing operations have been using robotics and automation, according to the Packaging and Processing Technologies. Meanwhile, Rockwell Automation, Inc., rolled out a new photoelectric sensor for food & beverage, packaging and material handling in February 2019.

Demand for optical sensors in the medical industry will strengthen the position of leading companies in the market. Simply put, the trend for wearables will bolster the North America optical sensor market value. According to Pew Research Center, around 21% of the U.S. adult population wore smart watches and fitness trackers in January 2020.

Lately, wearables such as fit bits, pulse oximeters and smart watches are being embedded with a slew of optical sensors, including light, image and proximity to provide real-time monitoring solutions, high accuracy, reduction in electromagnetic radiation and compact size.

Rising trend for smart home connected devices in the U.S. is likely to propel the North America optical sensor market revenue as the demand for fiber optics and CMO-based image sensors has surged in the past couple of years. To put this in perspective, smart home connected devices, including smart door locks, smart security systems and service robots have become popular in controlling home appliances with smartphones and tablets.

According to the Consumer Technology Association, around 16% of the U.S. households will have minimum two smart home technology products. It is pertinent to mention that IoT-based connected devices have set the precedent in the region. GSMA asserted that the U.S. accounted for over 2.8 billion IoT devices and will exceed USD 5.4 billion by 2025. The U.S. market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 9.5% through 2026.

Canada is also expected to witness investments galore following the robust demand for consumer electronic products. For instance, IPC contemplated collaboration with the U.S., Canada and Mexico governments to expedite electronic manufacturing in the region. The Canada optical sensor market is projected to expand at a strong CAGR of around 9.5% through 2026.

Offering a rich portfolio of products and services, key players are contemplating partnerships and product roll outs. Technological advancements and investments in photoelectric sensors and fiber optic sensors will stimulate the demand for optical sensors.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1611/customize-this-report

A few of the leading companies in the industry are Keyence Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Texas Instrument and IFM Effector, Inc., among several others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 North America optical sensor Market snapshot

Chapter 3 North America Optical Sensor Market Insights

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size, 2015-2026

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

3.4 Value chain analysis

3.4.1 Company product snapshot

3.5 Innovation landscape

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Market drivers

3.7.2 Market restraints

3.8 Industry analysis – Porter’s

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1611/north-america-optical-sensor-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.