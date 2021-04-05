North American Power and Control Cable Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Applications and Forecast To 2026

The North American power and control cable market is set to observe continuous surge due to the extensive usage of these products across industrial and utility sector. As several new infrastructural projects are sprouting across the region, the industry landscape will reap the rewards of the opportunities created by the construction of railways, metro cities, smart cities, and airports. The industry for power and control cables across the region is also likely to advance by virtue of deployment of advanced products that ensure higher distribution and transmission efficiency across the power grid network.

With the espousal of smart technologies across North America, the market for power and control cables is expected to exhibit a rising curve through the forthcoming period. Rising at a substantial CAGR between 2020 and 2026, the market is ready to claim remarkable revenue share by 2026. The trending preference for power cables that are flexible and fire resistant has been a key factor influencing the North America power and control cable market trends.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1577/sample

The growing volume of investments in the enhancement and expansion of power grid infrastructure alongside the upgradation of the T&D networks has been a key enabler of the market for power and control cables in North America. Since meeting the ever-expanding demand for electricity across the commercial and industrial sectors has been a major challenge, the manufacturers have been focusing on offering products with optimum capabilities.

The industrial application segment is likely to register a high growth pace through the forthcoming times, thanks to the emphasis on expanding the smart grid network. As more offshore wind and solar projects have been cropping up, the demand for these solutions is expected to multiply rapidly. Moreover, efforts are being made toward the reduction of T&D losses. Renewable energy generation initiatives have also been accelerating the North America power and control cable market.

A remarkable expansion of power and control cable market in Canada is in the cards. The regional market appears to present considerable opportunities due to the thriving cement, power, oil & gas industries amongst others. The government of the country has been implementing measures to upscale the existing network for voltage transmission. The power and control cable industry is also likely to benefit from the extension of UHV and EHV networks coupled with a focus toward refurbishing the energy, telecom, and railway sectors.

In terms of voltage, the medium voltage segment is expected to garner considerable market share through the forecast years owing to the upgradation of small-scale industries. The product demand will gain significantly due to the growing degree of industrialization across the region. The existence of stringent regulatory bodies and policies in the region have been inducing adoption of smart technologies including smart control cables, boosting the prospects of the North America power and control cable industry over the next few years.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1577/customize-this-report

Some of the eminent manufacturers across the North American power and control cable market include Prysmian Group, Belden Inc., Lake Cable LLC, Nexans, Philatron, Southwire Company LLC, and RPG cables.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 North America Power and Control Cable Market Trends

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size & forecast, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Company product snapshot

3.4 Innovation landscape

3.5 COVID – 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Market drivers

3.7.2 Market restraints

3.8 Industry analysis – Porter’s

3.9 Product growth mapping

3.10 Competitive benchmarking, 2019

3.11 PEST analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1577/north-america-power-and-control-cable-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.