North American Outboard Engines Market Forecast to 2027: Top companies, Trends & Growth Factors with Key Dynamics

According to an estimate, North American outboard engines market size is forecast to surpass USD 7.6 billion by 2027. According to the NMMA, the sales of new powerboats enhanced by 4% in 2018, being pegged at 280,000 units—highest since 2007. An unprecedented spike in the sale of new vehicles will spur the market presence of recreational boating.

A notable rise in recreational activities owing to subsequent demand for recreational boats has propelled the North American outboard engines market value. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), recreational boat sales observed a staggering seventh-year growth in 2018. Meanwhile, the projected total sales value for recreational boats exceeded USD 3.9 billion in 2020.

Over 87 million adults in the U.S. participated in these activities, with water skiing, fishing and travelling being some of the highly sought-after recreational activities. Besides, a slew of boats, such as sailboats, personal watercraft, inboard boats, outboard boats and sterndrive boats registered 11.8 million new boat registration in the U.S. in 2015.

Stakeholders are pouring funds in the development of new product designs across pontoon, fishing and watersports. Prominently, fishing boats were highly desirable among the American consumers. The total sold units of freshwater fishing boats were pegged at 75,000 in 2018, with watersport boats, watercraft, pontoon and cruiser also gaining wide consumer base.

Marine manufacturers are expected to emphasize expansion of commercial outboard engines in the U.S. and Canada. With the growth of aquaculture production soaring in the region, stakeholders have found a fresh impetus in marine landscape. According to the NOAA Fisheries, the combined production of farm-raised seafood from both marine and freshwater stood at 626 million pounds in 2017. In terms of value, it accounted for around 21% of the seafood production in the U.S.

A palpable uptick in the seafood demand and increasing sales of commercial fleets will potentially propel the industry size expansion. The North America outboard engines market size from the commercial segment is likely to grow at a 4.5% CAGR through 2027.

Outboard engines’ manufacturers have upped their focus on electric engines on the back of global push for the reduction of carbon footprint. More importantly, the U.S. governments have been encouraging the usage of electric vehicles for water transportation. Manufacturers, as such, are showing increased inclination towards the production of motors operating on electric power. For instance, Pure Watercraft, Inc., has revved up the production of electric motors to replace the normal boating under 50 HP.

The electric engine segment will grow moderately at a CAGR of around 3.1% from 2021 to 2027, mainly credited to the shift towards sustainability.

The economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to mar the North America outboard engines market outlook. A monumental spike in the coronavirus cases in the U.S. compelled the governments to enforce lockdowns, thereby disrupting the supply chain. There was a 1.6% dip in the market value in 2020, vis-à-vis 2.1% growth in the preceding year. For instance, a pronounced revenue generating source was hit hard with the dip in the sales of engines in the FY 2019-2020.

The potential rollout of vaccines and subsequent relaxation of movement of goods have mustered up the confidence of stakeholders vying to boost their presence in untapped areas in the region.

Key players are expected to bolster their business strategies and focus on attractiveness of the market in terms of revenue and volume. Some of the leading companies in the North American outboard engines market are Suzuki Motor Corporation, YANMAR Marine International, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Brunswick Corporation, Pure Watercraft, Inc., and YANMAR Marine International, among others.

