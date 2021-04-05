North America Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2027

It has been estimated that the North America thermal transfer ribbon market would record an annual remuneration of USD 689 million by the end of 2027. This growth is subject to their extensive use in thermal transfer printers for producing durable tags and labels and in the thriving logistics and transportation sector to provide a connected logistics service to customers.

Driven by the notable demand from various end-user industries including logistics and transportation, industrial, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing amongst others, the thermal transfer ribbon industry across the North America region is set to depict considerable gains over the span of 2021 to 2027. In healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and logistics and transportation industry, these ribbons are generally used for bar codes and RFID codes.

Considering its use in thermal transfer printers, it would be pivotal to note that the mobile printer segment across the overall North America thermal transfer ribbon market is projected to depict a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. This growth can be attributed to the ease of use and advanced technology which has been used to develop these printers. Moreover, mobile printers also incorporate premium features and attributes and are deemed to be highly applicable to print an expansive range of labels and tags in a bid to improve manageability. Besides, mounting demand for HD tags with enhanced smudge resistance has also produced a spurt for thermal transfer ribbons in mobile printers.

Laying emphasis on the type of thermal transfer ribbons being used for printing purposes, it has been observed that the demand for wax ribbons has been gradually rising over a while now, mainly due to its application in short-term labels. In fact, it has been reported that the wax ribbon segment seized an overall market share of 39% in 2020 and is looking forward to garnering immense momentum in the upcoming years.

Wax ribbons are being highly preferred for their affordability and efficiency in general-purpose printing. Not only this, these ribbons also boast of exceptional print quality and superior resistance in line with the ability to achieve a high printing speed at relatively lower thermal settings.

Another important and revenue generating vertical for North America thermal transfer market is the logistics and transportation business space. Reports have suggested that the segment had held a fair share of 30% in 2020, enabling it to stand as one of the leading segments for the market.

More so, the demand for these ribbons is touted to come from the United States, as the country has gained acclamation as one of the leading logistics markets in the continent. A fundamental reason behind the growth of thermal transfer ribbon market across the United States is the expanding presence of various industry players operating in the business segment.

These companies have been constantly adopting to advanced technological methods to offer smooth and coordinated logistics services to customers. Some of the leading providers of partaking thermal transfer ribbons in North America are International Imaging Materials, Union Chemicar, BlueStar Inc., Armor Group, Zebra Technologies Corp., and IMS, amongst various others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 North America Thermal Transfer Ribbon market snapshot

Chapter 3 North America Thermal Transfer Ribbon Industry Insights

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2027

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.4 Future trends

3.4.1 Innovation landscape

3.5 Raw material analysis

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market Drivers

3.7.2 Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market Restraints

3.8 Application growth mapping

3.9 Industry analysis: Porter’s

3.10 Competitive benchmarking

3.10.1 Strategy dashboard

3.11 PEST analysis

