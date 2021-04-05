North America Tetraethyl Benzene Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report by Application and Forecasts from 2021 To 2027

In 2020, the United States tetraethyl benzene market from pharmaceutical applications accounted for a major industry share of more than 21%. Additionally, the segment is also anticipated to witness gains of around 2.6% over the assessment time period. Ongoing advancements in therapeutic modalities like surgery in line with development of pathophysiology and biotechnology sectors will further contribute towards the growth of pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. region.

North America tetraethyl benzene market is likely to foresee commendable growth in coming years owing to steady growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Surging production of coatings, thermoplastics, as well as pharmaceutical products will also enhance the business landscape during this period. The market size is anticipated to grow on account rising demand for pharma ingredients, downstream products, and increasing research activities for the synthesis process.

Tetraethyl benzene is utilized for manufacturing a wide range of products, including benzene carboxylic acids, pyromellitic dianhydride, as well as vinylbenzenes. Consequently, the strong demand for the product is supported by increasing usage of pyromellitic dianhydride for the fabrication of a wide range of thermoplastics like polycarbonates, plasticizers, polyesters, and epoxy resins.

Demand for pyromellitic dianhydride is anticipated to witness healthy growth over the forecast time period. The material boasts of a number of excellent chemical and mechanical characteristics like high temperature, curing, superior mechanical & thermal properties, and oxidative stability.

These attributes makes it one of the best raw materials to produce other materials like electro-fax toner, corrosion inhibitor, insulation material, phenolics stabilizer, and powder coating. In addition, tetraethyl benzene is also extensively utilized for manufacturing top-performance coatings, which is expected to drive the demand for tetraethyl benzene across North America.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has majorly affected regional production due to stringent lockdowns, disrupting the supply chains across the region. On one hand, it has severely affected the downstream product applications demand. However, on the other hand, a sudden increase in research activities as well as pharmaceutical drug manufacturing has been observed, creating a relatively stable growth ground for regional industry.

In fact, the elevated growth being witnessed by the pharmaceutical industry is likely to create opportunities for favorable revenue growth. Additionally, manufacturers have recently been adapting numerous business strategies to cope with the surging demand.

On the regional front, the United States pharmaceutical industry is considered to be one of the highly organized sectors, accounting for over 68.7% industry share and growing at a continuous rate. The regional pharmaceutical industry is dominated by numerous multinational firms that are actively engaged in important business activities in several countries across the world.

In terms of application, the pharmaceutical intermediates held a dominant share and is estimated to witness a respectable CAGR of more than 2.6% over the forthcoming time frame. The robust growth can be attributed to the extensive use of tetraethyl benzene in numerous pharmaceutical intermediates like N1, N1, N2, N2-tetraethyl and 1,2-Benzenedicarboxamide.

Subsequently, the evolution of personalized medicines coupled with surging active pharmaceutical ingredients, due to the emergence of new and innovative delivery systems, will positively influence demand for advanced tetraethyl benzene. Overall, the pharmaceutical industry has been one of the key growth drivers for the tetraethyl benzene market and will continue to play this role over the coming years.

BOC Sciences, ChemSampCo, LLC, among others are some of the prominent manufacturers actively involved in the tetraethyl benzene market in North America. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, numerous product manufactures are also more focused towards decentralization of raw material procurement since dependency on any supplier might lead to further disturbances in the production schedules.

