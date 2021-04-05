North America Test Strips Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

By 2027, the North America test strips market is expected to have achieved more than $6.7 billion in value, assisted by the expanding utilization of testing strips by hospitals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous new large and small hospitals have been springing across the region, which has increased the consumption of diabetes test strips.

With the augmenting percentage of elderly population in North American countries, the incidence of chronic conditions including kidney disease and diabetes is on the rise. The North America test strips market outlook is gaining from factors such as inactive and sedentary lifestyles adopted by the population.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) found that in 2018, more than 34.2 million or 10.5% of the total number of Americans were diagnosed with diabetes. Owing to these health concerns, the demand for diagnostic equipment such as blood glucose test strips is soaring, especially across the U.S.

In terms of end-use, the North America test strips market share has been bifurcated into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and home care, among others. By 2027, the hospitals segment is slated to accrue over $2.1 billion. The growth in the number of hospital admissions is manifest through the findings of the American Hospital Directory, which recorded a 7.9% increase in new hospitals, within a span of two years between 2016 and 2018 in the U.S.

According to a report by the Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), during 2028, more than 20 million U.S. residents were suffering from some form of chronic kidney disease. The report also emphasized that the prevalence of chronic kidney disease has been increasing amongst the elderly population aged 65 or older.

Urine test strips are demonstrating a high growth rate especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the growing frequency of urinary tract infections (UTI) amongst the female population in the region. The revenue share from the segment was valued at $262.3 million during 2020 and is slated to reach a higher amount by 2027.

The findings of the Canadian Women’s Health Network reveal that more than 9% postmenopausal women were diagnosed with UTI during 2018. The growing prevalence of kidney disorders has also been aiding the progress of the North America test strips market outlook. Technological breakthroughs in the area of medicine have been enabling the development of advanced blood sugar test strips, ensuring a stable expansion of the industry.

The U.S. is expected to represent a substantial chunk of the revenue in the overall North America test strips market size, thanks to the escalating incidence of diabetes and other chronic conditions. The segment is projected to demonstrate a CAGR of nearly 3.4% through 2027. This is because the requirement for blood sugar test strips, diabetes test strips, and urine test strips has been rising constantly for urinalysis, monitoring of certain health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, and detection of endocrine diseases.

Some of the leading test strip manufacturers in North America include Roche Diabetes Care, Tiadoc, Abbott Laboratories, Lifescan, Arkray, B Braun, Henry Schein, and Siemens. Several of these companies have been engaging in geographical expansion, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers.

