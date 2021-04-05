North America Stents Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Research Report to 2027

An upsurge in the North America stents market is expected in the foreseeable future, as a result of the increasing rate of minimally-invasive surgeries and high incidences of cardiovascular diseases among the geriatric population. As per WHO reports, nearly 836,546 deaths in the U.S. were caused by CVDs in 2018. Moreover, the number of elderly people over 65 years of age, who are prone to such diseases will double from 48 million to 88 million from 2016-2050, as per the National Institutes of Health’s estimates. These aforementioned factors will push the demand for stenting procedures in the region.

Rapid technological advancements in coronary stents are slated to proliferate North America stents market share at a commendable pace. The region has been witnessing a strong prevalence of coronary artery diseases and subsequent adoption of percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.

The North America stents market is projected to surpass $2.8 billion by 2027. In terms of segmentation by product, the vascular stents segment recorded remuneration worth $2.5 billion in 2020 and is set to account for a significant share in the forthcoming years. Peripheral vascular stents are implanted with balloon angioplasty to ensure efficient flow of blood through the blocked or clogged artery.

Based on material, the North America stents industry share from the metal segment is likely to register $2.1 billion in revenue by 2027, owing to myriad benefits such as flexibility, low fracture rates, and biocompatibility. This material also can reduce the chances of restenosis, abrupt vessel closure, as well as the target lesion revascularization rate. On the other hand, the polymer segment is poised to exhibit a 2.2% growth rate through 2027, which is attributable to its rising acceptance for the development of stent material such as bioabsorbable stents, coronary vascular intervention, and coating matrices for the drug-eluting stents.

On the basis of type, the stents market in North America from the self-expandable segment will reach revenue of $1 billion by 2027, driven by its small-size feature as compared to the balloon-expandable stents system. The balloon-expandable segment, on the other hand, is expected to register $1.8 billion revenue by 2027, on account of the strong focus on improving its technology and utilization, alongside growing regulatory approvals.

With regards to the end-use spectrum, the hospital segment recorded $2.1 billion revenue in 2020, which is attributable to the delivery of cost-effective treatment, availability of well-equipped medical facilities, and infrastructural developments. The ambulatory surgical center segment was valued at $585.3 million in 2020, as it is well-equipped with medical devices such as stents, to ensure reduced hospital stay and rapid recovery.

Despite the considerable market expansion in North America, high product recall and strict regulatory scenario due to safety issues in developed countries may remain as key concerns for the stents industry players in the coming years.

From a country-level perspective, the Canada stents market will depict a growth rate of 3.9% through 2027, which can be attributed to the mounting usage of coronary stents and the presence of hospitals with different types of stents in the region.

The U.S. stents market recorded revenue worth $2.6 billion in 2020. The regional market growth was driven by the accelerating number of elderly populations, high CVD pervasiveness and coronary disorders, adoption of sedentary lifestyles, and advanced hospital infrastructure.

The North America stents market participants include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories, among others. These firms are focusing on expanding their business to gain a competitive edge. For example, Boston Scientific Corporation, in April 2017, gained Canadian Approval for its Taxus Liberte Stent System.

