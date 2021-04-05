North America Separation Machinery Market Growth Analysis by 2020-2026

By 2026, the overall North America separation machinery market will have accrued more than $35.5 billon, with considerable support from the prosperous oil & gas sector. The extensive applications of separation machinery including fluid separation across rig sites has been improving the growth rate of the industry revenue from the oil & gas segment.

The North America separation machinery market forecast could make a significant headway in revenue generation, as the augmenting concerns regarding water & wastewater treatment solutions have been driving demand for these machines. During 2019, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) publicly announced the allocation of nearly $2.6 billion toward the development of the wastewater treatment and drinking water infrastructure throughout the country.

The wastewater/ water segment in the North America separation machinery market accounted for more than 36% of the total share during 2019 and is likely to grow at a consistent pace through 2026 as well. This is because of factors such as the increasing volume of industrial wastewater, rising concerns over water scarcity, and the rapid climatic changes that are proving to be detrimental for the environment.

As a result, the governments of several North American nations have been seeking highly efficient separation machinery and other equipment for ensuring that the citizens have access to clean & safe water. As wastewater management has been receiving considerable attention across the U.S. and Canada, the industry share is poised for a stable growth through 2026.

A variety of machines such as knockout traps & drums, stage separators, water or liquid knockouts, expansion vessels and separators, strainers & sieves, scrubbers, filters, and flash vessels or flash traps comprise of separation machinery. This equipment is deployed for separating gas & water, oil & gas, and water & oil, amongst other ingredients that are obtained from the wells.

In terms of product type, the North America separation machinery market share is bifurcated into industrial centrifuges, membrane separators, industrial strainers & sieves, magnetic separators, evaporators, and stage separators, amongst others. The industrial strainers & sieves segment is anticipated to advance at a 5.5% CAGR through the forecast period, on account of the employment of these tools for segregating solid materials form fluid.

While industrial strainers are primarily leveraged in pipelines for safeguarding pumps, meter, control valves, steam traps, regulator, among other components, industrial sieves find applications particularly across the food & beverage industry in the extraction of foreign particles. The spiraling demand for food & beverage products in the region has been promoting the North America separation machinery market outlook.

The production and manufacturing of numerous products such as nutraceutical powders, dry casein, salts, cocoa powder, flavors, baby food products, spices, and animal foods, among others requires separation machinery. The changing lifestyles of the population, especially the trending demand for convenience food has been spurring the market growth. The chemical industry also deploys these components for various purposes.

Ferrum Process Systems, Alfa Laval, GEA Group, Schlumberger Limited, Hiller Separation & Process GmbH, Parkson Corporation, ACS Manufacturing, Russell Finex Ltd., CECO Environmental Corporation, and Rotex are some leading separation machinery manufacturers in North America.

