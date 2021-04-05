North America Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Share, Size, Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2026

The North America respiratory protective equipment market share might exhibit ascension over the projected period due to the constant demand for RPE across the medical & healthcare sector. Doctors, hospital staff, patients, as well as visitors have been using RPEs to ensure a continuous supply of oxygen and to avoid inhaling contaminated air. Similarly, the construction industry has also been utilizing half and full-face masks in order to prevent the intake of dust particles containing sand, silica, cement, plaster of Paris, and similar raw materials.

The North America respiratory protective equipment market is expected to be worth over $3 billion by 2026, aided by the escalating demand for this equipment across innumerable application areas including textile, pharmaceutical, chemical, metal fabrication, aerospace, oil & gas, and marine industries.

Triggered by the high rate of urbanization across the region, the North America respiratory equipment (RPE) market is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. During 2019, the market was valued at $2.01 billion. The safety applications of the respiratory protective equipment have been setting the tone for the expansion of the respiratory protective equipment market since personal wellbeing and labor safety are some prominent areas of concerns.

With the governments across the region prioritizing safety of workers and laborers, several mandates that can prove to be beneficial for market expansion are being implemented. For instance, the U.S. government has laid down the regulations pertaining to the safety of employees in its 1970 Health Act. The execution of such acts and policies can have a positive bearing on the North America Respiratory Protective Equipment dynamics.

The act declares that it is mandatory to wear and provide employees with necessary respiratory protective equipment while working in potentially hazardous environments with low oxygen supply, dust, fumes, vapors, smoke, harmful gases, and sprays. These might pose considerable health risks leading to cancer, lung impairment, or in extreme cases, even loss of life. In order to avoid the long-term effects of the exposure to such working environments, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends compulsory deployment of respiratory protective equipment.

The growth of the North America respiratory protective equipment market size might be inhibited due to the high costs of these products. The manufacturing of RPEs requires numerous expensive raw materials including silicon rubber, neoprene rubber, and similar flexile rubbers. In addition to this, the labor-intensive manufacturing process also adds to the total cost of production. However, with the introduction of cost-efficient product ranges, the North America respiratory equipment market share is likely to witness renewed growth.

By product type, the air purifying respirators segment is expected to represent a substantial chunk of the overall North America respiratory protective equipment market forecast through the coming period. Air purifying respirators can efficiently cleanse air polluted air, rendering it safe and breathable. They are available in powered and unpowered categories, which are the two major types of air purifying respirators. These respirators are being utilized on a large scale across medical & healthcare, industrial, and military verticals for preventing exposure to pollutants, pollen, dust, and other agents that can trigger certain diseases and disorders.

Some leading manufacturers across the North America respiratory protective equipment market include Honeywell International, 3M Company, ILC Dover, Kimberley Clark, Bullard, Intech Safety, Alpha Pro Tech, and MSA.

