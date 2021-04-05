North America Remodeling Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape 2020

The North America remodeling market size was estimated at $931 billion during 2019 and will reach over USD 1,013 billion by 2026. The building interiors are being transformed with innovative designs that are often custom-made to suit the specific needs of the end-users. The aesthetic value of these designs has been gaining traction across the residential sector in particular.

The remodeling industry is set to display significant growth during the upcoming times, thanks to the escalating necessity for executing energy-efficient initiatives alongside the rising deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) across the construction industry. With the growing need to focus on saving energy due to the insatiable demands of the rapidly increasing population in metro cities, the remodeling market in North America is likely to prosper.

Remodeling activities of old buildings have been trending across the region, promoted by the emphasis on energy conservation. The residential and commercial sectors alike have been undertaking measures such as thermal insulation of roof, walls, and floors. The governments of countries in North America have been proactively promoting energy saving, thereby influencing the growth of the remodeling industry. Smarter utilization of resources is crucial to a sustainable vision and home remodeling can play a crucial role in lowering electricity costs.

With the emergence of IoT technology, the construction industry has been witnessing a digital evolution, entering a new age. The growing popularity of smart devices such as smart refrigerators and smart cooling systems has been instigating the expansion of the North American remodeling market. Kitchen appliances are being connected with other smart devices via internet to provide an enhanced experience to users.

Since the significance of improving efficiency of homes is being recognized, the home remodeling market is gaining considerably from the utilization of remote access and personalized solutions offered by home remodeling providers. Moreover, the adoption of smart electronic devices can also send alerts in case of mechanical issues, preventing losses.

The residential sector emerged as the frontrunner during 2019 and the demand across the sector is anticipated to remain aloft through the upcoming times as well. The demand for remodeling solutions across the residential sector is primarily driven by the changing tastes of the new and younger homeowners for both interior as well as exterior aesthetics. This is due to the increased volume of discretionary spending on areas such as kitchen and bath fittings.

During 2019, the U.S. held the majority share of the remodeling market in North America, almost 80% of the total revenue. The country boasts of a tremendous urban population and the presence of notable large and small remodeling solution providers.

Kohler, Pella Corporation, Masco, American Exteriors, Builders FirstSource, Dow Building Solutions, ROCKWOOL International, Dreamstyle Remodeling, Ferguson Enterprises, Henkel Construction, Steves and Sons, Andersen Corporation, Robert Bowden, and Lutron Electronics are some leading industry participants.

