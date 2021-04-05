North America Recreational Boating Market Research Report 2020 By Key Company Profiles, Revenue Analysis and Forecast to 2026

It is estimated that the North America recreational boating market will register revenue of $35 billion by 2026.

North America recreational boating market share is anticipated to witness a major upsurge in the forthcoming years, as a result of the growing participation in surfing, powerboating, and other water sports. As per authentic reports from the National Marine Manufacturers Association, nearly 12.4 million Canadian residents engage in recreational boating activities every year.

In Canada and the U.S., there has been a steady expansion of the tourism sector, with enhanced support and high investments from the government authorities. According to reliable reports, there were 22.1 million international tourists in Canada in 2019, as compared to 21.1 million tourists in 2018. This robust tourism industry penetration will amplify the adoption of recreational boating equipment in the region.

Increasing disposable income, coupled with high spending power, in Canada and the U.S. is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for North America recreational boating market growth over the coming years. As per data published by the BEA (Bureau of Economic Analysis), the disposable personal income surged by 0.6% in September 2020 in comparison with August 2020. These factors, alongside the robust presence of key players, will increase the prominence of recreational boating facilities in North America.

In terms of segmentation by product, the outboard boats segment will register significant revenue in years ahead, which is attributable to the rapid technological innovation of the outboard marine engines. These type of boats also come with enhanced features such as automatic trim controls, digital throttle controls, and joystick docking control, to drive user experiences. Other myriad product benefits include more interior space, lightweight, and fuel economy.

The North America recreational boating market from the inflatable boats segment is projected to account for a considerable share, on account of its strong demand in water sports, rescue operations, scuba diving excursions, and other applications. The segmental growth will further be driven by the low initial deployment costs and economic operations.

On the basis of engine, the diesel segment will witness commendable growth over the foreseeable future, owing to the high fuel efficiency and torque provided by these engines. As compared to its gasoline counterparts, this type of engine can also accommodate more energy and is affordable, both in terms of purchase and use.

The industry in North America has been severely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the 1st two quarters of 2020, the countries in the region observed a massive economic crisis due to the steep decline in the number of skilled laborers and raw materials. Regional manufacturers also faced major challenges in terms of a large gap in boat supply and demand as well as disruptions in the supply chain. However, the gradual recovery of the economic conditions will contribute to the steady recovery of the recreational boating industry in North America.

The competitive landscape of the North America recreational boating market comprises of companies such as Brunswick Corporation, Malibu Boats, American Sail Inc, Grady-White Boats, Winnebago Industries, and Yamaha Motors, among others. These industry participants are focusing on multiple initiatives such as new product launches, M&A, and business expansions to enhance their product portfolio.

To illustrate, in January 2019, Yamaha unveiled a new F375 XTO outboard model, designed to increase the performance of a broad range of boat sizes. This new product launch enabled the company to drive its products with features such as electric steering and Direct Injection fuel delivery system.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Market Snapshot

2.1 North America recreational boating market snapshot

Chapter 3 North America Recreational Boating Trends

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size, 2016 – 2026

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

3.4 Value chain analysis

3.4.1 Company product snapshot

3.5 Innovation landscape

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Market drivers

3.7.2 Market restraints

3.8 Industry analysis – Porter’s

3.9 Competitive benchmarking, 2019

3.9.1 Strategy dashboard

3.10 PEST analysis

