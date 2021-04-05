North America PV Inverter Market Research Report 2020-2026

The widespread shift towards renewable power generation in order to meet the ever-increasing electricity demand is driving the North America PV inverter market trends. In recent years, the regional governments have made substantial investments in the replacement of conventional energy storage systems with renewable ones, refurbishment of the power grid infrastructure, and the integration of sustainable energy with the grid network.

A Bloomberg report shows that the annual clean energy investments in the U.S. had exceeded US$78 billion in 2019. The rising public and private investments in sustainable power generation technologies and a positive outlook towards clean energy will bolster the PV inverter market outlook.

Considering the power class, the demand for single phase PV inverters is likely to grow substantially in the near future, with the growing demand for clean energy. The respective governments have undertaken positive efforts including funding schemes, feed-in-tariff, and net metering to deliver electricity across the isolated grid networks.

Three phase PV inverters, on the other hand, will witness a significant adoption in the future. These inverters provide flexible product specifications along with the ability to operate across the industrial and utility sectors.

In terms of the nominal output voltage, the ≤ 230 V PV inverter units are expected to gain traction in the forthcoming years, driven by the ongoing advances in power generation technologies. In 2019, for instance, Panasonic Corporation had launched a residential energy storage system called EverVolt. The technology also provided users with easy customization capabilities via a user-friendly application.

Based on the nominal output power, the adoption of 3,000 W – 33,000 W PV inverters is anticipated to grow significantly by 2026. These trends can be associated with the increasing electricity demand across the commercial and industrial sectors.

Meanwhile, the 33,001 W – 111,000 W PV inverters are experiencing a rapid adoption across the manufacturing and production segments. The regional government and regulatory bodies have introduced several norms to reduce PV component and installation cost and promote the widespread deployment of solar PV farms.

The past few years have witnessed a significant deployment of solar PV units across the microgrid infrastructure, which has increased the demand for micro PV inverter systems. The demand is likely to be further augmented by the increasing environmental concerns and the strict government regulations to control carbon emissions. The governments are making active investments in the restructuring of the conventional electrical networks and incorporating advanced IoT based solutions.

The on-grid PV inverters market size is set to record notable growth by the end of 2026, with growing deployment across the utility sector. Manufacturers are constantly innovating to design novel power supply and storage solutions. Citing an instance, Kstar had introduced a new line of inverters for solar rooftops that offer reactive power control, low-temperature resistance, and Wi-Fi plugs.

The North America PV inverter market size is slated to grow substantially over the next few years, driven by the increasing application in commercial, residential, and industrial applications. The future trends will be mainly focused around the incorporation of renewable energy in power grid systems to meet the surging electricity demand sustainably. Ongoing government efforts to minimize GHG emissions will certainly boost the deployment of solar PV farms, strengthening the industry outlook significantly.

