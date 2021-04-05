North America ETF Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – iShares, BlackRock, Vanguard, Invesco, WisdomTree, State Street

North America ETF Industry – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The North America ETF Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of North America ETF Market are iShares, BlackRock, Vanguard, Invesco, WisdomTree, State Street, First Trust, Schwab ETFs, Goldman Sachs, BMO Asset Management, JP Morgan and others.

Key Market Trends:

ETFs in United States

Institutional investors are embracing ETFs as major benefits such as ease of use and access to liquidity attract an increasingly larger pool of institutions to this investment vehicle. Equities enjoyed the first wave of product innovation and amassed the dominant share of assets. Institutional equity ETF assets reached $840 billion at the end of H1 2018, representing more than 80% of overall institutional ETFs. Large-cap equity is by far the largest category representing 56% of the total ETF equity offering or 45% of overall ETFs used by institutions.

Fund Flow into ETFs in United states – Comparison with other countries worldwide

Almost three-quarters of North American ETFs were bought by US investors, 6% by Canadians a further 6% by Latin Americans, and the remainder by APAC and EMEA investors. The top-10 equity ETF categories represented 80% of assets, with US equity categories accounting for five of the top-10. Growth in fixed income ETFs has spiked in recent years, surpassing an equity ETF growth rate of 14%. More institutional users have warmed to their ease of use, low trading costs, and the broadening of offerings in more sophisticated strategies.

Regional Outlook of North America ETF Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

