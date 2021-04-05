Indoor Location Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Inpixon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mist Systems Inc., HID Global Corporation

Indoor Location Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Indoor Location Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The Indoor Location Market is expected to register a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Indoor Location Market are Inpixon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mist Systems Inc., HID Global Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Acuity Brands, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, CenTrak, Ubisense Limited, Sonitor Technologies AS, Broadcom Corporation, HERE Global BV and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Inpixon announced that it had signed Unified Systems Inc. as an authorized reseller. Unified Systems Inc. is a systems integration company specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of IP-based technologies. Inpixon’s offering provides Unified Systems Inc.s broad and expanding customer base, a comprehensive indoor intelligence platform. The complete system will allow clients to manage visitor flow, obtain improved metrics around visitors, generate accurate employee analytics, and enhance security, including policy enforcement and asset tracking for government and private organizations.

– May 2020 – Leveraging its wifi, virtual Bluetooth LE, and analytics technologies, Mist Systems announced a series of new services designed to help organizations implement on-site contact tracing. The new services specifically include proximity tracing, journey mapping, and hot-zone alerting, giving enterprises visibility into their networks, as well as location-based contextual information about customers and employees.

– February 2020 – Cisco Meraki launched Phunware location-based services in the Meraki Marketplace. The Meraki Marketplace now provides Phunware, an essential channel to thousands of Cisco Meraki customers, across more than 100 countries worldwide, to suit the potential customers and existing clients’ need for LBS solutions for their network environments, without the risk of deploying unproven technology.

Key Market Trends:

The Transportation and Logistics Vertical to Hold a Dominant Market Share

– The transportation and logistics verticals are anticipated to progress at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be ascribed to the requirement to provide mobile support for passengers at airports and railway stations to guide them to the right place to locate restaurants and stores in airports and railways.

– Indoor location solution adoption supports the transportation industry to know customer behavior and give valuable information that could help in building magnified advertising campaigns, selecting the right locations, and optimizing services. Additionally, the selection of indoor location solutions enables the transportation vertical to control inventory effectively, track the missing equipment, and save costs on audits.

– The success of the transportation & logistics vertical depends on complex and recurring operations and capital-intensive processes. The logistics industry is enduring challenges in terms of tracking the asset location in the warehouses. The requirement to track and recognize asset locations to lessen wastage of time in asset location management to guide to the adoption of indoor location solutions across the logistic vertical.

Regional Outlook of Indoor Location Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Indoor Location Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.