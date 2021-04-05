Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Europe 2020 Latest Trends, Research Report, Industry Share & Forecast 2026

According to a forecast, hydrophobic coatings market size in Europe will surpass USD 600 million by 2026. Hydrophobic coatings have gained traction in dry applications, including medical equipment, maritime applications, surgical tools, textiles and vehicle windshields. With the trend for waterproof coatings for automotive applications rising, the coating will potentially set the trend in the region.

With the trend for advance coating technologies soaring in naval vessels, aircraft and automotive, Europe hydrophobic coatings market outlook is likely to remain bullish. Traction for hydrophobic coatings for boosting corrosion resistance and wear resistance of optical products will continue to surge in the U.K., Germany, France and Italy.

Industry participants have exhibited traction for fluoropolymers for high resistance against solvents, bases and acids. It is worth noting that fluoropolymer coatings are chemically inert coatings which provide hydrophobic properties with high corrosion and chemical resistance. The market share of the fluoropolymers segment in Europe reigned supreme in 2019 and is likely to grow at a considerable rate in the next few years.

End-users have infused funds in fluoro alkylsilanes coatings that have gained popularity for hydrophobization of surfaces. These coatings have gained uptick in hydrophobic and self-cleaning applications due to their low surface energy properties. Demand for fluoro alkylsilane based coatings will be noticeable in industrial applications on the heels of the trend for anti-wetting and anti-corrosion coatings in process manufacturing sector.

The trend for hydrophobic coatings for metal substrates in end-use industries, including automotive, marine, rail, aerospace and pharmaceutical will be pronounced. Industry leaders will continue to exhibit traction for metal substrate for protecting metal surfaces from being prone to solvents, air and water. Hydrophobic coatings have gained popularity in chemical and manufacturing industries as these coatings are highly desirable in medical instruments, automotive surfaces, pipelines and machine surfaces.

Europe hydrophobic coatings market value will gain an uptick in the aerospace industry on the heels of soaring demand for warding off ice adhesion and water on aircraft windshields. It is worth mentioning that these coatings have fueled the trend on metal surfaces of aircraft for preventing contact between air, water, liquid and metal surfaces. The market share from aerospace segment in Europe was valued at more than USD 50 million in 2019 and will expand at a notable rate by 2026.

Considering the robust government initiatives in the aviation sector, hydrophobic coatings will continue to gain uptick for aircraft manufacturing. Moreover, gradual growth of hydrophobic coatings in defense and commercial aircrafts will provide lucrative growth opportunities for stakeholders in the landscape.

End-users are likely to exhibit traction for anti-corrosion hydrophobic coatings owing to potential issues with metal corrosion. Use of anti-corrosion coatings in process industry machineries, aircraft, naval vessels and automotive will continue to gain uptick in the next few years.

Germany is touted to provide revenue-boosting opportunities on the heels of rising automotive production. So much so that German automakers have upped investments in providing high quality cars. With the demand for new automotive technologies in the automotive sector becoming palpable, Germany will continue to remain a happy hunting ground.

Leading companies are touted to inject funds in innovations, product roll outs and product developments. For instance, PPG came up with PPG Surface Seal hydrophobic coating that provides high visibility during wet conditions. Other market participants are BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Surfactis Technologies, PPG industries, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel, 3M Group and Aculon, among others.

