Hydraulic Motors Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2027

Global Hydraulic Motors Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A hydraulic motor is a type of mechanical actuator that transforms hydraulic pressure and flow into torque and rotation. The power produced by hydraulic motor rely on the stream of fluids and the pressure drop of the motor although; the torque caused by the hydraulic motor varies on the displacement and pressure drop. Hydraulic motors find various applications including self-driven cranes, mixer and agitator drives, winches, crane drives, and excavators and roll mills.

They are widely used in agricultural machinery to drive conveyor belts, fans and screw conveyors, and dispersion plates. Further, the rise in usage of hydraulic motors in construction and mining industry, technological development in the design of hydraulic motors, and rapid industrialization and automation in agriculture sector are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the U.S. mines produced a projected USD 82.2 billion of raw mineral materials in 2018, a 3% increase over the reviewed total of USD 79.7 billion in 2017. Likewise, as per the Statista, the mining industry production in India was estimated around 5.3% in the year 2017, representing an increase from 4.3% since 2016. Therefore, the robust growth in mining sector is likely to drive the demand for hydraulic motors, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high maintenance cost of hydraulic motors is one of the prime factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Hydraulic Motors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in government spending on municipal infrastructure projects, along with the large presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the robust growth of mining and agriculture sector coupled with rising technological advancements in hydraulic motor design across developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hydraulic Motors market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adan Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Bucher Hydraulics

Casappa S.p.A.

Danfoss

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Poclain Hydraulics

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengyuan Hydraulic Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hydraulic Gear Motor

Vane Motor

Piston Motor

By Application:

Off-Road

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hydraulic Motors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors