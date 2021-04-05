High Speed Blower Market Share in Europe, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2026

In terms of revenue, high speed blower market in Europe is forecast to gain substantial traction by 2026. Notably, Europe Union inked a deal with United Nations to establish (SIPEIPW) Strategic Implementation Plan of the European Innovation Partnership on Water to boost wastewater and water treatment.

The value proposition of the high speed blower market in Europe has witnessed a paradigm shift due to the onset of rigorous government regulation for treating wastewater. Technological advancements will potentially propel the product demand as leading companies work on designing new products having minimum vibrations.

Growth of magnetic bearings technology is likely to fuel the trend owing to consumption of low amount of energy and power. It is worth noting that the technology can move more than 50,000 RPM without any conjectures. In terms of volume, the magnetic bearings segment is likely to account for more than 30% share of the industry.

Both established and emerging companies have exhibited profound inclination for airfoil bearings in chemical sector and for wastewater treatment. The bearing is sought-after for continuous supply of air and less time for starting the blower. The market volume from the airfoil bearings segment in Europe is pegged at more than 65% share and will expand notably.

Leading companies will potentially look to expand their portfolios in the oil & gas sector in the next few years. Europe high speed blower market outlook will be bullish following the demand for ventilation in temperature controlled air-cooled heat exchangers and refining furnaces applications.

It is worth mentioning that the oil and gas industry demands massive amount of aeration for hydraulic power station and cooling pumps. Thriving oil and gas exploration activities in Norway and Russia will augur well for the industry outlook. The high speed blower market revenue from the oil and gas sector in Europe is likely to be pegged at more than USD 60 million by 2026.

The foothold of high speed blower will be pronounced in the marine sector as offshore platform and passenger vessels continue to gain hold in the region. Specifically, Europe has over 150 large shipyards and covers over 35% share in the global marine equipment sales. The industry share from marine sector is likely to grow at a moderate CAGR of around 1.8%, partly attributed to soaring shipbuilding activities in the region.

Stakeholders are gearing to boost margins and revenues in the France high speed blower market. End-users such as wastewater treatment, chemical and oil & gas will count on rising product consumption. Notably, France has witnessed a gradual rise in the output of crude oil in 2018 which is in line with unprecedented growth in shipbuilding sector.

Germany is likely to be a major hub for wastewater treatment as speed blower continues to expand penetration across the region. Implementation of rigorous government polices pertaining to wastewater will bolster the market share in the region.

The private sector will infuse funds in the region, stimulating Europe high speed blower industry revenue. For instance, the European Investment Bank earmarked around USD 3.5 billion for projects to enhance the conditions in draught vulnerable areas in the region. In terms revenue, Germany market is likely to garner more than USD 65 million by 2026.

Leading companies in the landscape are Xylem, Atlas Copco, APG-Neuros and MinebeaMitsumi. These companies are using strategic collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and new product roll outs. For instance, Atlas Copco acquired Reno A/S in September 2018 to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

