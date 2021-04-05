Hedge Fund Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – BridgeWater Associates, Renaissance Technologies, Man Group, AQR Capital Management

Global Hedge Fund Industry – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Hedge Fund Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Hedge Fund Market are BridgeWater Associates, Renaissance Technologies, Man Group, AQR Capital Management, Two Sigma Investments, Millennium Management, Elliot Management, BlackRock, Citadel and others.

Key Market Trends:

Asset Flow Trends into Hedge Funds

Asset inflow has been consistently negative over the years. In the last decade, the global hedge fund industry initially saw inflows, as investors put money back to work following the global financial crisis. However, three out of the last four years saw overall outflows amounting to approximately USD 140 billion. Meanwhile, a massive rally for long-only assets made generating alpha difficult for hedge fund managers. In absolute terms, performance in the 2010s significantly lagged compared to the 2000s.

For 2019, investors withdrew a net amount of USD 82 billion from hedge funds in the year till November. This marked the worst year for redemptions since USD 110 billion was withdrawn in 2016. Shifting investor sentiment further made the market more challenging for new launches. Mere 529 hedge funds were launched in 2019 roughly half the number witnessed in 2018 (1,169) marking the seventh consecutive year of decline. Liquidations outpaced new funds entering the market, shrinking the number of active funds in the industry to 16,256.

Recovering Performance of Existing Hedge Funds

Hedge Funds industry seems to consolidate over the years and the fund managers worldwide seem to become more defensive in their strategies.

Investor interest in hedge fund strategies has shifted a bit from 2019. For instance, Multi-Strategy and Quant Equity hedge funds are once again among the most favorable. Another strategy that has seen a dramatic change in sentiment is Generalist Equity, which may be low relative to the other Equity hedge fund strategies, including Sector-Specific, Market Neutral, and the aforementioned Quant Equity, but up from previous years.

Regional Outlook of Hedge Fund Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

