Green Cement Market Size in Europe, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

In terms of revenue, green cement market in Europe is forecast to surpass USD 159 million by 2026. Expanding construction industry has stimulated the demand for green cement in the U.K., France, Denmark and Italy. It is worth noting that watchdogs such as Environmental Permitting Regulation (EPR) and Pollution Prevention Control (PPC) have come up with incentives and legislation, including extraction tax and quarrying to oversee industrial sector’s activities.

Heightened concerns pertaining to climate change and robust government initiatives to curb carbon footprint are likely to underscore green cement market share in Europe. Soaring energy costs and dearth of fuel resources have further triggered the portfolio expansion of sustainable green cement. It is pertinent to mention that green cement produces around 80% lower carbon dioxide and minimizes the consumption of cement.

Fly ash-based green cement will provide lucrative growth opportunities to leading companies in the region. With an upsurge in the demand for fly ash composed green cement globally, Europe has apparently become the largest exporter of green cement globally. It is worth noting that green construction can resist fire and has the innate ability to bolster mechanical strength, such as corrosion protection, curing, shrinkage, static behavior and workability.

Recycled aggregate cement will exhibit appreciable gain across the region as it boosts sustainability and minimizes the accumulation of landfills with pollution and debris. According to the European Aggregate Association, Germany is the largest producer of recycled aggregator, with the U.K., Netherlands and France also spearheading the cement production.

Palpable trend for commercial construction is likely to usher Europe green cement market share. Not to mention, government directives such as EC directive 2010/75/EU will play an invaluable role in expanding the foothold of green cement in the construction of bridges, dams and columns. Prominently, construction and renovation of LEED certified office buildings and educational infrastructures will bode well for the growth of green cement across commercial application areas.

The growth of automotive, oil & gas, chemicals and HVAC industries in advanced economies will underscore Europe green cement market outlook. Moreover, flourishing construction of healthcare facilities, workshops and warehouses will accentuate the demand for sustainable construction.

Industry players are likely to focus on research and innovation to boost sustainability. So much so that product development and strategic collaboration with enhanced performance will help them gain a competitive edge in the landscape.

Governments will continue to put forth plans and favorable policies to boost economic stability and reduce trade volatility. With the rise in FDI inflows in Spain, Germany, France and Italy, regional construction industry is likely to grow by leaps and bounds. Specifically, Germany had observed a boom in the new construction orders following the 4.1% Y-o-Y surge in 2018 in civil engineering and building construction.

Current trend alludes towards traction for renovation of aging infrastructure in France, the U.K., Sweden and Poland. Leading companies in the landscape are Siam Cement Public Company CNBM, CEMEX, Anhui Conch Cement Company, LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg Cement, Kiran Global Chems and Navrattan Blue Crete Industries, among others.

