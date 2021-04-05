Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market was Valued at USD 1,513.0 million and is Expected to Reach USD 3,096.0 million by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020–2025: VynZ Research

The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market was valued at USD 1,513.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,096.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020-2025. In the present scenario, the climate change, pollution and other factors are immensely harming and polluting the ocean and endangering its marine life. Oceanography aims at studying about the oceans and helps in predicting the contamination in ocean or any other activity as a result to which unmanned surface vehicle market is gaining popularity globally to attain this objective.

The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is expected to witness the highest growth in the defense sector

On the basis of application, the global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is subdivided into defense and commercial. Amongst these segments, defense is expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period. The defense sector needs to identify probable threats and occurrence that could be national danger as a result to which it USV is gaining greater acceptance in this sector.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest unmanned surface vehicle market and is expected to generate largest revenue by 2025. This is owing to the increasing incidents of violence in countries along with rampant technological upgradation. On the other hand, Europe is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rampant demand for autonomous surface vehicles used by navies for ISR activities and oceanographic studies.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the unmanned surface vehicle market are Textron Inc., ECA Group, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, ASV Global, Israel Aerospace Industries, Atlas Elektronik, Teledyne Technologies, 5G International, SeaRobotics, Liquid Robotics, Maritime Robotics, and Elbit Systems.

