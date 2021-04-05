Global Structural Heart Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 25.3 billion by 2028: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc., CardioComm Solutions

The global structural heart imaging market size is expected to reach USD 25.3 billion by 2028.

Structural heart diseases include valves that don’t open and close properly (aortic stenosis , ormitral valve regurgitation), abnormal openings between heart chambers (ventricular septal defect), or an open pocket in the upper left chamber of the heart (left atrial appendage) that can increase stroke risk for certain

When a doctor suspects structural heart disease in an adult, he or she will use a variety of tests to make the diagnosis. These may include an echocardiogram and/or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the heart, a chest X-ray to look at the heart’s shape, and an electrocardiogram to assess the heart’s rhythm.

The top most Players in the Global Structural Heart Imaging Market include:-

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc., CardioComm Solutions Inc., HeartSciences, Pie Medical Imaging, Toshiba Corporation.,TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Siemens Healthineers, Shimadzu Corporation.

By device type:-

Echocardiogram

Angiogram

X-ray

CT

MRI

By Application:-

Diagnosis

Surgery

By end user:-

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Cath labs

Ambulatory surgical centers

Diagnostic centers

By regional analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

