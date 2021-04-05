Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2028| GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Block Imaging (US), SOMA TECH INTL. (US)

The global refurbished medical equipment market is projected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2028 from USD 12.1 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2021 to 2028.

Medical imaging refers to several different technologies that are used to view the human body in order to diagnose, monitor, or treat medical conditions.

X-ray machines, CT (computed tomography) scanners, ultrasound equipment, used and refurbished radiology equipment, endoscopy equipment, medical imaging systems, digital radiography equipment and MR (magnetic resonance) scanners are used to provide outpatient diagnostic services for physicians and patient, medical body.

Medical imaging is absolutely necessary when tracking the progress of an ongoing illness. MRI’s and CT scans allow the physician to monitor the effectiveness of treatment and adjust protocols as necessary. The detailed information generated by medical imaging provides patients with better, more comprehensive care.

The recently released report by Report Consultant titled Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market is a detailed analogy that gives readers an insight into intricacies of several elements such as growth rate, technological developments, and impact of socio-economic conditions that affect the market space. A detailed study of these numerous components is essential as all these aspects need to blend-in seamlessly for Market to achieve success in this industry.

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Key players:-

GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Block Imaging (US), SOMA TECH INTL. (US), US Med-Equip (US), Avante Health Solutions (US), Everx Pvt Ltd. (Australia), Integrity Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc. (US), Master Medical Equipment (US), Hilditch Group (UK), Fair Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Future Health Concepts (US), US Medical Systems, LLC. (US), Nationwide Imaging Services (US), Pacific Healthcare Imaging, LLC (US), Venture Medical ReQuip, Inc. (US), Desert Tech Medical Systems (US), Hi Tech International Group, Inc. (US).

Competitive information detailed in the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment market report.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

By Product

Medical Imaging Equipment X-ray Machines Ultrasound Systems MRI Machines CT Scanners Nuclear Imaging Systems Other Medical Imaging Equipment

Operating Room & Surgical Equipment Anesthesia Machines Operating Room Tables & Lights Surgical Displays Electrosurgical Units Other Operating Room & Surgical Equipment

Patient Monitors Multi-parameter Monitors Electrocardiography Devices Pulse Oximeters Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitors Fetal Monitors Other Patient Monitors

Cardiology Equipment Heart-lung Machines Defibrillators Other Cardiology Equipment

Urology Equipment Dialysis Machines Lithotripsy Devices

Neurology Equipment EEG Machines EMG Machines

Intensive Care Equipment Ventilators Infant Incubators and Warmers

Endoscopy Equipment

IV Therapy Systems

Other Medical Equipment

By Application

Diagnostic Cardiology Urology Neurology Orthopedics Physiology Emergency Medicine Oncology Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Other Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Cardiology Urology Neurology Orthopedics Physiology Emergency Medicine Oncology Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Other Therapeutic Applications



By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

Geography of Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market report provides a strong understanding of the current state of competition, major opportunities, regulations & strategies impacting the market. Report has been studied using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Thus, this analysis document can facilitate all the business players and also the readers having a keen interest within the development of this market.

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report Table of Contain (TOC):-

Global market overview Market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market manufacturing cost analysis Industrial Chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast 2021-2028 Conclusion of the Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Appendix

