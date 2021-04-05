Global Precision Milking Robot Market to USD 4 Billion by 2028 with DeLaval., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Lely Holding SARL, SCR

The milking robots market is expected to grow from USD 1.20 Billion in 2021 to USD 4 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.06% between 2021 and 2028.

The Automatic Milking System (AMS) is 10% less profitable than milking cows in the medium spec parlour.If farmers want the equivalent technology, milking cows in an Automatic Milking System (AMS) parlour is 10% more profitable than the high specification parlour, said Shorthall.

The Precision Milking Robot Market 2021 report covers all the elements and offers a quantitative and qualitative statistics about its basics on a global as well as provincial level. It offers a comprehensive overview of the global market along with the market influencing factors.

Global Precision Milking Robot Market Key Players:-

DeLaval., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Lely Holding SARL, SCR, S. A. Christensen & Co., Fullwood Packo, Afimilk Ltd., BouMatic, Hokofarm Group, DAIRYMASTER, LIC, DAIRYMASTER, System Happel, Stellapps Technologies Pvt LTD, Spunhill, Paul Mueller, Pearson Education, MILKWELL MILKING SYSTEMS, Paul Mueller and Milkplan

Global Precision Milking Robot Market by offering:-

Hardware, Software, Service

By type:-

Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary

Global Precision Milking Robot Market by herd size:-

Below 100, Between 100 and 1,000 and Above 1,000

Geography of Global Precision Milking Robot Market:-

o North America

o Europe

o the Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Global Precision Milking Robot Market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market.

