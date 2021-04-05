Global On-Board Charger Market Expected to Reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025
The global on-board charger market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2020-2025.
Growth in number of autonomous driving vehicle, wide ranging opportunities in emerging economies and EV charging with wireless power transmission technology will act as an opportunity for the global on-board charger market in near future.
Passenger car held the larger share in the on-board charger market in 2019
On the basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Passenger car is expected to account the higher market share in current year and is expected to grow at faster rate with rising adoption of automated and hybrid cars globally.
Geographically, APAC, mainly China is the largest on-board charger market with largest number of electric vehicle production. It is expected that by 2021, China currently leads in the number of electric vehicle production and sales, as a result there will be growth in demand for on-board chargers as well.
Some of the key players operating in the on-board charger market are STMicroelectronics, Delphi Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Delta-Q Technologies Corporation, Eaton Corporation, AVID Technology, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instruments, Lear Corporation, and NOCO Company.
Global On-Board Charger Market Coverage
Propulsion Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Power Output Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025
- Less than 10 KW
- 10 KW–20 KW
- More than 20 KW
Vehicle Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Geographical Segmentation
On-Board Charger Market by Region
North America
- By Propulsion Type
- By Power Output
- By Vehicle Type
- By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe
- By Propulsion Type
- By Power Output
- By Vehicle Type
- By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- By Propulsion Type
- By Power Output
- By Vehicle Type
- By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
- By Propulsion Type
- By Power Output
- By Vehicle Type
- By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries
