Global Mobile Learning Market Size, Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Learning market will register a 21.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 36010 million by 2025, from $ 16600 million in 2019.

Main companies profiled in this study:

Netdimensions

IBM

SAP

Upside

Skillsoft

Promethean

Dell

CISCO Systems

Citrix Systems

AT&T

Mobile Learning Market Segmentation:

Mobile Learning market is split by Type and by Application.

Segmentation by type:

Mobile Content Authoring

E-books

Portable LMS

Mobile and Video-based Courseware

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Personal

The scope of the Global Mobile Learning Market report is as follows the report provides information on growth segments and opportunities for investment and Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Mobile Learning Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations and its prospects.

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the report:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Learning Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Mobile Learning Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Mobile Learning Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mobile Content Authoring

2.2.3 Portable LMS

2.2.4 Mobile and Video-based Courseware

2.3 Mobile Learning Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Mobile Learning Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Mobile Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Mobile Learning Segment by Application

