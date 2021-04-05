Global Micro-Mobility Market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2018

The global micro-mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period with its market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2018.

Smart cities and smart workplace will bring ample new opportunities for micro-mobility in the near future. The developed infrastructure will have defined e-scooter and bicycle parking areas. This will further boost the use of such mode of transport for short trips within the radius.

Electric scooter held the largest share in the micro-mobility market in 2018

On the basis of mode of transport, the market is segmented into electric scooters, electric skateboards, shared bicycles, bicycles and others. Among these, electric scooter captures major market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at significant pace. Since, e-scooters support negligible carbon emission and being motor operated offers ease of use.

Geography Insight

Geographically, US, European Union and China are major regions contributing to the micro-mobility market in terms of revenue as well as company’s penetration. Besides, micro-mobility pricing in china is around five-times less than in US. And therefore, the revenue generated from the region is comparatively less and is still in growing phase. Further, around 50 million people in US travel using bicycle on regular basis and similar trend is rising in other two regions as well. These trends are expected to drive the micro-mobility market in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global micro-mobility market are Beijing Mobike Technology Co. Ltd., Bird Rides Inc., Easymile SAS, Floatility GmbH, LimeBike, Scoot Network, Skip Transportation, Spin Scooters, Sway Mobility, and Zagster.

