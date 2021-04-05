Global IoT Healthcare Market Trends, Demand, Applications, Growth in Upcoming Years

IoT healthcare is computer software integrated with sensors, software, network, and networking that enables data to be gathered and shared by these items. Thanks to rising investment in healthcare IoT technologies and increasing access to connected devices in healthcare, the global IoT healthcare market is growing at a substantial pace.

The scale of the IoT healthcare industry has led to numerous technologies such as telemedicine, inpatient supervision, hospital procedures, and process management, and drug management. In order to minimise the duration of hospital stays, the industry has seen strong demand for telemedicine due to the improved reliability of treatments and comfort for patients.

By component, systems and software segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market due to an elevated degree of data security and autonomy.

By application, the telemedicine segment accounted foremost share in the IoT healthcare market.

By connectivity technology, the Wi-Fi segment accounted the largest share in the IoT healthcare market.

By end-user, the hospitals, surgical centres, and clinics accounted the largest share in the IoT healthcare market.

Mounting acceptance of IoT devices in healthcare is the trend in the IoT healthcare market.

The key growth factors for the IoT healthcare industry are growing investment in healthcare, increasing access to connected devices in healthcare, increasing preferences for remote patient tracking services and the advancement of artificial intelligence technology.

Recent News:

In Jan 2019, Medtronic has collaborated with IBM Watson to launch a new IQcast feature available for iOS mobile devices in the US, in its latest Sugar.IQ product.

In April 2019, Royal Philips and Spencer Health Solutions have extended their collaboration to include chronically ill patients in chosen European Union (EU) countries with in-home prescription adherence and the Philips telehealth network.

Competitive Insights:

Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. are the key players offering IoT healthcare.

