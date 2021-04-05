Global Clinical Decision Support System Market witnessing a CAGR of 13.6% During the Forecast Period 2020–2025

Valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019, the global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market is predicted to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The growth of this market is accelerated by the growing adoption of healthcare organisations’ information systems and by satisfactory measures taken by government bodies worldwide.

By Component, Repeated characteristics of services such as consulting, installation, training and development, software upgrades, and maintenance led to the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By type, advanced category would witness fastest growth in the global clinical decision support system market during the forecast period.

By product, the integrated category is projected to witness the highest global clinical decision support system market CAGR.

By model, knowledge-based category accounted for the largest share and is also predicted to witness higher growth during the forecast period in the global clinical decision support system market.

By delivery mode, the clinical decision support system market size for cloud-based is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the budding deployment of cloud computing in healthcare, the growing ageing population, expanded government funding and programmes, the increasing chance of prescription mistakes, and strong returns on investment for CDSS solutions are the main factors driving the growth of the global clinical decision support system industry.

Recent News:

In 2019, to make optimal use of Cerner’s IT technologies through Tenet’s hospitals to engage patients and suppliers, Cerner expanded its partnership with Tenet Healthcare corporation.

In 2020, the COVID-19 Preparedness Screening software was introduced by Epic and OCHIN, which helped enhance interoperability, coordination of treatment and overall health preparation in the state of Washington, USA.

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the global clinical decision support system market are Wolters Kluwer Health, Cerner Corporation, Philips Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Hearst Health, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, and MEDITECH.

