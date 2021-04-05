Global Cleanroom Doors Market Analysis, Size, share, Demand & Forecast 2019–2024

The technological advancements, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, stringent regulatory requirements in pharma and medical device industry the major factors leading to the high demand for cleanroom doors in the global market.

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into swinging doors, roll-up doors, sliding doors, and others, of all swinging doors hold the largest share in the market. The lower cost, conventional uses in pharmaceutical, and medical device industries are leading to the high demand for swinging doors. Sliding and rollup doors are gaining traction in the pharma and biotech manufacturing facilities across the globe. These doors are more effective in maintaining cleanroom environment in the hospitals, medical device and pharmaceutical companies.

Asia-Pacific cleanroom doors industry is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the rising number of infectious diseases, emphasis on high-quality manufacturing processes, and stringent regulatory standards for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing.

Moreover, the high growth in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry in the region also create huge opportunities for the key players to expand their operations and businesses in the developing economies. North America is the largest market for cleanroom doors due to the high regulatory standards for manufacturing set by the FDA, and high awareness regarding healthcare in the region.

Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd., Dortek, GMP Technical Solutions Private Limited, ASSA ABLOY, Terra Universal Inc., ASI Doors Inc., Nicomac Srl, Rite-Hite, Avians, Chase Industries, Inc., and EFAFLEX are the key players offering cleanroom doors.

